Leni-Kiko supporters clamor for inclusion of Monsour Del Rosario in official senatorial lineup

There’s growing roar among supporters of the Leni-Kiko tandem to include actor-athlete-politician Monsour Del Rosario in the official Tropang Angat senatorial slate.

This started following the removal of Migz Zubiri in the lineup.

Kakampiks are making their call heard on various social media sites.

Note that Monsour, who entered the senatorial race under the banner of Partido Reporma, has been openly supporting the Leni-Kiko tandem after presidential candidate Ping Lacson resigned as chairman of Reporma.

He has been adopted by the 1Sambayan group, which now has a total of 11 candidates, 8 of whom also belong to the official Tropang Angat slate.

A former athlete who competed in the 1989 Seoul Olympics for the game of taekwondo and a famous action star in the ‘90s, Monsour Del Rosario has served the Filipino people for 9 years as a Makati councilor. He was also a congressman from 2016 to 2019, where he made 292 bills and resolutions, including the Telecommuting Act of 2018 or Work From Home Law, which aided many Filipino workers at the height of the pandemic.

If he wins, Del Rosario plans to promote the Healthcare Heroes Card for medical frontliners, the Athlete’s Pension for athletes who have brought honor to the country, a proper education and development system for children with different learning abilities, and help farmers, fishermen, and others in the agriculture sector to facilitate the delivery of benefits and other government processes for them.

“I thank the netizens and supporters of VP Robredo and Sen. Pangilinan for their vote of confidence in me but only the Leni-Kiko team can make the decision if they want to include me in their official slate or not. In the end, it’s voters who will decide who they want to become their next senators. That is why our 1Sambayan slate is also here to offer alternatives. If people choose to vote for me, then I will be extremely grateful and I will make sure to repay their votes with 101% genuine service, just as I did when I was in Congress,” Monsour remarked.

Since early April, Monsour has been attending campaign rallies of the Leni-Kiko tandem noticeably drawing crowds.

“It is heartwarming to see people uniting for a purpose to make our country better. I don’t think it’s just a coincidence that I am now with 1Sambayan. I feel that I was destined to be here because my purpose in running for senator is very much aligned with the purpose of the people who support 1Sambayan and the Leni-Kiko tandem. We all have the same desire to uplift the lives of every Filipino through a trustworthy government that is committed to true public service,” Monsour added.