Ateneo-La Salle rivalry headlines UAAP volleyball return on May 5

By CARLO ANOLIN

Expect a huge and excited crowd as UAAP women’s volleyball returns on May 5 with defending champion Ateneo going up against a team on a mission in La Salle at the SM Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

Game time is set at 4 p.m. with both squads aiming for a flying start to a season that promises to add another glorious chapter to their seeming unending rivalry – one that can mirror the enmity of their basketball counterparts.

Whoever will emerge the winner in their opening day contest is likely to earn extra zeal – not to mention the fear factor of their rivals in the premier collegiate league eager for a re-start after Covid-19 pandemic ruined its tournament two years ago.

University of Santo Tomas and Far Eastern University clash in the 10 a.m. curtain-raiser, National University and Adamson tangle at 12 noon, while University of the Philippines and University of the East close out the quadruple-header at 6 p.m.

Season 84 president Nonong Calanog of host La Salle earlier announced that a closed-circuit setup is being eyed for the volleyball tournament but further updates have yet to be announced.

The last volleyball games, both in men’s and women’s, in the UAAP were played on March 8, 2020 before the remainder of the season was scrapped due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Lady Eagles, then led by their triple tower of Bea de Leon, Maddie Madayag, and Kat Tolentino, bagged the UAAP title in Season 81 after beating the University of Santo Tomas Golden Tigresses in the Finals.