5 foreign clubs vie in Chooks-to-Go FIBA 3×3 Asia Pacific Super Quest

Eight teams, five of them foreign clubs, compete in the 2022 Chooks-to-Go FIBA 3×3 Asia Pacific Super Quest today at the Ayala Malls Solenad in Sta. Rosa, Laguna.

The teams will be divided into two pools for the main draw with home team Manila Chooks being slotted in Pool A along with Mongolia’s Zaisan MMC Energy, Australia’s Melbourne Hoop City, and Japan’s Tokyo Dime.

Meanwhile, the country’s top 3×3 team in Cebu Chooks will face Mongolia’s Sansar MMC Energy, Indonesia’s Tangerang, and Butuan Chooks in Pool B.

Mac Tallo, Brandon Ramirez, Zach Huang, and Mike Harry Nzeusseu have been training for the past two months under coach Aldin Ayo.

This level 8 tournament, which will serve as a qualifier for the top level 2022 Chooks-to-Go FIBA 3×3 World Tour Manila Masters, will tip off at 12 noon.

The other PH is team is Butuan, which will be composed of Alvin Baetiong, Jonjon Gabriel, Joshua Webb, and Ron Dennison.

Meanwhile, Manila Chooks will be the ‘manong brigade’ of the Philippine contingent.

The team is comprised of two reliable bigs in 6-foot-9 former Ateneo Blue Eagle Chibueze Ike and 6-foot-5 Dennis Santos and two veterans in Mark Yee and Chico Lanete.

The road to the Asia Pacific Super Quest title will go through Tokyo Dime of Japan. It will be recalled that when Chooks-to-Go hosted the first Asia Pacific Super Quest in 2019, it was Tokyo Dime that emerged as champion.

Two members of their 2019 are back in the Philippines to defend their title.

These are 6-foot-3 Masahiro Komatsu and 5-foot-11 Keita Suzuki. The other members of Tokyo Dime are 6-foot-3 Taishi Kakuta and 6-foot-2 Kyoichiro Imori.

Finally, Melbourne Hoop City will be one of the biggest squads in the competition with no player standing below 6-foot-3.

Spearheading the Aussies is Tom Wright who was named MVP of the 2019 FIBA 3×3 Asia Cup held in China.

