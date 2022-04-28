SAGA appoints Elmer Lapeña as Executive Managing Director

SAGA officially announced that Elmer Lapeña, an acclaimed show director and producer who has held senior roles at the company for more than 20 years, has taken on its top leadership position as Executive Managing Director.

The announcement was followed by the unveiling of SAGA’s — previously Saga Events Incorporated — brand new look and an expanded portfolio of services and products, which marked the corporation’s official expansion from an events production agency to a 360˚Experiential Company.

Founded in 1995 by director Robby Carmona, SAGA first gained acclaim for producing unforgettable shows for top fashion and lifestyle brands, before taking its signature creativity and innovation to the realm of corporate events for both local and global clients.

The move to officially expand SAGA’s offerings from on-ground and virtual events production shall include experiential marketing, digital solutions, and content production that follows its management’s plans to future-proof business in light of the global pandemic as well as to provide clients with a comprehensive resource for their brands.

This year, SAGA expanded its client roster across multiple industries to include brands like Shell, PMFTC Inc., Xiaomi, Century Tuna, Under Armour, Megaworld RFO, and Spotify, with executions ranging from online, hybrid, and on-ground events to website development and digital marketing campaigns.

“It goes without saying that the last couple of years have been challenging not only for us as individuals, but also for the industry. However, as we’ve seen with the gradual lifting of mandates and loosening of restrictions, we are slowly getting our vitality back,” says Lapeña. “The announcement of a new SAGA marks our turning the page to an even bigger, better, and extraordinary new chapter of the SAGA story. We are looking forward to much brighter days ahead for all of us at SAGA, and for the rest of the industry.”

In addition to the announcement of new leadership, SAGA announced that it has also been certified by the global authority on workplace culture, Great Place to Work®, which recognizes the world’s top companies that are leading the charge in promoting workplace trust, inclusivity, diversity, and performance.

“We are very excited to share this news because this recognition is an accolade that belongs not just to SAGA but to the entire industry as well. We have for the first time ever, a clear, unobstructed, birds-eye view of our company culture, and we have gained powerful insights,” says Lapeña. “I, along with the management team, commit to taking the survey results to heart and using it as our guide. We believe that fostering this kind of environment is one of the reasons why we are well on the way to business recovery.”