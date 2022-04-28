Pinoy shuttlers wiped out of 2022 Badminton Asia Championships

By KRISTEL SATUMBAGA

The last Filipino pair of Christian Bernardo and Paul John Pantig was bundled out of the men’s doubles of the 2022 Badminton Asia Championships Thursday at the Muntinlupa Sports Complex.

Bernardo and Pantig, who advanced to the Round of 16 via default over South Korean foes, bowed to Malaysian pair of Man Wei Chong and Kai Wun Tee, 21-7, 21-12, in only 23 minutes.

The loss meant no more Filipinos are in contention in the prestigious tournament after losing to their much-experienced and craftier rivals in various categories.

Prior to the tournament, the Philippine Badminton Association Inc. said they do not expect much from the Filipino shuttlers, who are in their first international exposure since the pandemic.

But they were hoping that their experiences they gained will serve them in good stead in next month’s 31st Southeast Asian Games in Hanoi, Vietnam next month.

Meanwhile, reigning world champion Akane Yamaguchi of Japan fended off the challenge of Indonesia’s Komang Ayu Cahya Dewi, 21-23, 21-9, 21-19, for a spot in the quarterfinals.

The second-seeded Yamaguchi arranged a meeting with Thailands’ Pornpawe Chochuwong, who downed Indonesia’s Putri Kusuma Wardani, 21-12, 21-11.

India’s Pusarla V. Sindhu also booked her place in the quarters with a 21-16, 21-16 triumph over Singapore’s Yue Yann Jasylin Hooi to set up a meeting with world No. 9 He Bing Jao of China, an 18-21, 21-13, 21-13 winner over Japan’s Ohori Aya.

In the men’s singles, world No. 52 Chico Aura Dwi Wardoyo of Indonesia rode the crest of his giant upset the previous day to advance to the quarters with a 21-19, 22-20 victory over Hong Kong’s Lee Cheuk Yiu.

Indonesian Jonathan Christie also set up an exciting quarters meeting with reigning world champion Loh Kean Yew of Singapore following a 21-14, 13-21, 21-19 triumph over Malaysia’s Daren Liew.

Loh, for his part, dumped Japan’s Koki Watanabe, 21-16, 21-6.