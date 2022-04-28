Kai Sotto bags Fans’ MVP plum in NBL









By CARLO ANOLIN







Filipino wunderkind Kai Sotto bagged the Fans’ Most Valuable Player Award in Australia’s National Basketball League (NBL) to end his rookie season with the Adelaide 36ers on a high note.

Sotto averaged 7.52 points and 4.48 rebounds in his first professional stint with Adelaide which is a far cry from the production of Sydney Kings guard Jaylen Adams, the league’s MVP, with 20.1 points, 6.14 assists, and 5.14 rebounds.

The Fans’ MVP honor, presented by Chemist Warehouse, is chosen through an online poll provided by the NBL.

The 19-year-old Sotto has attracted not only the Filipino fanbase but also the 36ers’ supporters en route to the Fans’ MVP award.

Sotto now joined the likes of Jerome Randle (two-time), Mitch Creek, Bryce Cotton (two-time), and Scott Machado among those who won the award.

“The Filipino sensation attracted crowds both in Adelaide and on the road during the campaign while his highlights on social media were often the most viewed of the week,” said in a narration of the Sotto’s awarding ceremony.

Sotto and Adelaide finished with 10 wins and 18 losses in the 28-game regular season and fell out of the playoff contention.