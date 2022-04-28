Denise Esteban comes to the fore in ‘Doblado’

Viva is introducing a hot, new, sexy siren in its latest movie “Doblado.”

Denise Esteban is a former model and singer who is now venturing into bold films.

She plays a dual role in “Doblado,” a quiet student by day, a high-class prostitute by night.

She admitted the role a huge challenge for a newbie like her.

“Nakatulong nang malaki sa akin ang guidance ng director ko si GB Sampedro and, of course, ‘yung suporta ng mga co-stars ko,” she related.

“Mahirap. Natatakot ako na baka magkulang ako sa acting kasi nga baguhan pa lang ako pero pinush ko talaga ang sarili ko dito lalo na sa mga sexy scenes,” she added.

As Jaira, Denise caters only to select clients hoping against hope that her secret remains a secret.

Along the way she’ll meet Ronan (Josef Elizalde), a man who will change her life.

Falling for each other, their relationship will open doors to complicated and even life-threatening situations.

Prior, Denise appeared in Brillante Mendoza’s “Kaliwaan.”

She said, “Mas mainit at mas matindi ang mga eksenang ginawa ko dito sa ‘Doblado.’ I think, dapat lang naman kasi launching film ko ito.”

Doblado also stars Stephanie Raz, Kat Dovey, Mark Anthony Fernandez, Gwen Garci and more.

Will Jaira’s two identities collide and lead her to her ultimate doom?

Stream “Doblado” starting May 6, only on Vivamax.