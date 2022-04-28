Briones, son of former PBA player, commits to UP Maroons





By CARLO ANOLIN





This early, University of the Philippines is now preparing for the future after acquiring the services of Cebuano guard Chicco Briones, son of former PBA player Lowell Briones.

UP men’s basketball team program director Bo Perasol and head coach Goldwin Monteverde bared this during a media briefing Thursday morning.

“I’t such a great honor to join the UP Fighting Maroons. It’s one of my dreams to play in the UAAP,” said the 19-year-old Briones. “This is a privilege to play in one of the best teams in the UAAP — or even the best team.”

Though standing at 6-foot-6, Chicco plays at shooting guard position but both Perasol and Monteverde saw the versatility that he could bring in for the Maroons.

For Perasol, Chicco, who played one season for Montana’s Carroll College, can fill up the void that would be left by Ricci Rivero and CJ Cansino come Seasons 85 and 86.

Perasol also bared that the recruitment was four years in the making, having visited the family in the US when Chicco was just 16 years old.

The former Maroons head coach emphasized that Chicco’s addition is just one of the few steps in the team’s attempt to add more young blood in the program, something that Perasol had been pondering on before he was promoted as program director.

“Nakita ko na he (Chicco) has got the potential. Malaking guwardiya… he has really shown a kind of versatility in his game na talagang magagamit dito sa team,” said Perasol. “Magkakaroon pa rin ‘yan ng learning curve but knowing Chicco, he’s alwys willing to have that learning curve and learn the ins and out of coach Gold’s system.”

Monteverde, for his part, echoed Perasol’s sentiments and added that Chicco’s familiarity in the Philippine basketball culture would be helpful for him in transition to the UAAP.

“He could also play for the guard position. He could create some mismatches for us and he’s a very good shooter. Plus, sabi niya nga, malaking bagay na dito siya nag-start mag-basketball. He’s not that surprised to the kind of physicality or pace that we play here in the Philippines,” added Monteverde.

Chicco, who also played basketball in Ateneo de Cebu at a young age before migrating to the United States, will have four-year eligibility as he will serve a one-year residency in Season 85.