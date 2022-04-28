Ayanna Misola, Janelle Tee to serve hot treats in ‘Putahe’

Food arouses the senses. In that sense, it is very much like sex.

This is what Vivamax’s new film “Putahe” is apt to serve: Food, sex and everything in between.

Said film director Roman Perez Jr., “It delves into the very idea. That it involves today’s hottest stars makes it even more palatable.”

In “Putahe” Ayanna Misola plays Jenny, an island girl dreaming of making it big to help her family.

But how?

Enter Euka, played by beauty queen Janelle Tee (Miss Philippines Earth 2019).

Euka is new to the island. But she seemed to have captivated townsfolk with her excellent cooking.

Now Jenny believes that if she is as good as Euka in cooking, she will be able to finally escape poverty.

Good thing that Euka is more than willing to teach her.

Little did she know Euka has a secret.

She is a wild nymphet eager to bed anything and everything that moves.

And she has her eyes on sweet, innocent Jenny.

Said Janelle, “It is my first time doing girl-to-girl action on film. I’m excited as to how fans will react seeing our hot scenes!”

“I learned a lot doing those sex scenes,” added Ayanna with a smile. “I know now why there are girls who fall for other girls.”

Jenny is a good student. She willingly surrenders herself to Euka, imbibing everything Euka has to offer.

But Jenny will start craving for more.

Soon, she will try her newfound skills on her lucky boyfriend, Ephraim (Massimo Scofield).

But Ephraim it seems is eager for something else.

Does he want a taste of Euka too?

What will Jenny do?

Stream “Putahe” on Vivamax starting May 13.