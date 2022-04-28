Archers claim No. 3 seed; NU hands UE 13th straight defeat



By CARLO ANOLIN





La Salle secured the No. 3 seed in the semis with a 64-51 win over Adamson while National University whipped University of the East, 100-81, to extend losing run of the once mighty squad in the UAAP Season 84 Thursday at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

Deschon Winston and Evan Nelle showed the way for the Green Archers as the Taft-based squad finally made it to the Final Four round after failed bids in Season 81 and 82.

Winston posted 19 points and five rebounds while Nelle, who was the sparkplug in the fourth quarter, chalked up 11 points and five rebounds as the Archers hiked their record to 8-5. The Falcons dropped to 5-8, putting their semis bid in peril.

De La Salle’s backcourt duo connived in the payoff period and also helped in restricting Adamson star Jerom Lastimosa to just 11 points on 3-of-13 shooting from the field.

“I think we need to work hard for it. It was a total team effort for the whole team,” said Archers head coach Derrick Pumaren. “We had a good talk the other day and after a long week, it’s official that we have made it into the Final Four and it’s a big win for us.

The loss may have spelled doom for Adamson but it still has one more game against the winless Warriors, who absorbed their 13th loss – their worst showing in league history.

The Bulldogs used a strong second quarter performance to pull away for good, improving their record to 6-7.



The scores:

First Game

NU 100 – Joson 15, Ildefonso 12, Mahinay 11, Manansala 9, Figueroa 9, Enriquez 8, Malonzo 6, Clemente 6, Flores 5, Torres 5, Galinato 4, Felicilda 4, Yu 4, Tibayan 2, Gaye 0.

UE 81 – Pagsanjan 16, Escamis 15, Lorenzana 14, Cruz 11, N. Paranada 10, K. Paranada 7, Guevarra 3, Sawat 2, Pascual 2, Beltran 1, Antiporda 0, Villanueva 0, Tulabut 0, Abatayo 0.

Quarters: 21-20, 52-36, 77-58, 100-81.

Second Game

LA SALLE 64 ˗Winston 19, Nelle 11, Lojera 10, Austria 6, Baltazar 6, M. Phillips 4, Nwankwo 4, Manuel 2, B. Phillips 2, Nonoy 0.

ADAMSON 51 ˗ Lastimosa 11, Peromingan 11, Sabandal 8, Zaldivar 7, Douanga 6, Manzano 4, Hanapi 4, Magbuhos 0, Colonia 0, Yerro 0, Barasi 0, Fuentebella 0, Maata 0, Jaymalin 0.

Quarters: 12-13, 27-26, 43-43, 64-51.