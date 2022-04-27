Jimuel Pacquiao ready for second amateur bout next month





By CARLO ANOLIN







Jimuel Pacquiao is getting ready for his next amateur bout in California next month.

Jimuel’s opponent has yet to be named but the son of boxing legend Manny Pacquiao has been training religiously under the watch of legendary coach Freddie Roach and trainer Marvin Somodio.

Roach is largely credited for Pacquiao’s rise to global fame.

The 21-year-old Pacquiao will be one of the special features in Tom Loeffler’s 360 Promotions Hollywood Fight Night Series on May 12 at the Montebello Country Club in California.

Jimuel won his first sanctioned amateur match against Mexican-American Andres Rosales at the House of Boxing Gym in San Diego, California last March 14.



