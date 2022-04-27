Indon stuns 2-time world champ at Asian Championships

By KRISTEL SATUMBAGA

Indonesia’s Chico Aura Dwi Wardoyo stunned two-time world champion Kento Momota while victory proved elusive for Filipino shuttlers in the Badminton Asia Championships 2022 Wednesday at the Muntinlupa Sports Complex.

Wardoyo, ranked 52nd in the world, stormed back from a first-game defeat to shock the Japanese top seed, 17-21, 21-17, 21-7, in just over an hour.

Momota, a former world No. 1, continued to struggle after figuring in a career-threatening car crash in January 2020.

Filipino bets Eleanor Christine Inlayo and Susmita Angelique Ramos yielded to Japan’s Nami Matsuyama and Chiharu Shida, 21-6, 21-11, while Aira Mae Nicole Albo and Thea Marie Pomar succumbed to Hong Kong’s Ng Tsz Yau and Tsang Hiu Yan, 21-8, 21-15, in the women’s doubles opening round.

Last Tuesday, Alvin Morada and Pomar fought tooth and nail against Hong Kong’s Chang Tak Ching and Ng Wing Yung but fell short in the crunch of the mixed doubles first round, 15-21, 21-14, 23-21.

Solomon R. Padiz and Inlayo also failed to advance in the mixed doubles second round following a 21-10, 21-16 defeat to Malaysian pair Chen Tang Jie and Peck Yen Wei.

Only Christian Bernardo and Paul John Pantig advanced to the next round of the men’s doubles after winning via default over Malaysia’s Man Wei Chong and Tee Kai Wun.

The tournament is made possible by SMART, MVP Sports Foundation, Li-Ning, Cignal, TV5, One Sports, Robinson’s Land, Premium Megastructure Inc., Philippine Badminton Association, Badminton Asia, the Philippine Olympic Committee, the Philippine Sports Commission, and Muntinlupa Mayor Fresnedi and the City of Muntinlupa.