Barangay LS 97.1 still top FM station in Mega Manila

GMA Network’s flagship FM radio station Barangay LS 97.1 Forever! continues to dominate the airwaves and, at the same time, the podcast charts through its top-rating program “Barangay Love Stories.”

According to Nielsen Radio Audience Measurement data, DWLS FM or Barangay LS 97.1 strengthened its lead in Mega Manila month after month in 2022. It recorded a 27.1 percent average audience share in January, 33.2 percent in February, and 36.5 percent in March.

Its closest competitor, DZMB Love Radio, managed to score 14 percent in March.

Furthermore, with 82 percent of its audience remaining loyal to the station, Barangay LS posted a total reach of 6.25 million listeners in March, which was higher than DZMB by 2.2 million.

The 12 to 2 pm timeslot, occupied by the top FM program “Barangay Love Stories,” kept its stronghold as the highest rating segment across all FM stations.

Barangay Love Stories continues to be the number one radio program for FM listeners with its dramatized stories narrated by award-winning DJ, Papa Dudut. The show’s podcast is also consistently at the top of the charts being the most popular podcast on both Spotify and iTunes (as of April 18).

The station’s rating drivers also include “Talk to Papa,” hosted by Papa Marky, Papa King, and Papa Ace, and “Potpot & Friends” with Papa Jepoy and Papa Carlo.

Moreover, these top 3 Barangay LS programs also continue to reap accolades from various award-giving bodies. Barangay Love Stories was recently named as Most Development-Oriented FM Drama Program in the 2022 UPLB Gandingan Awards; Potpot & Friends was Most Outstanding Radio Program at the Saludo Excellence Awards; and Talk to Papa won as Best Counselling Program in the 2021 Catholic Mass Media Awards.

Netizens can also catch some of Barangay LS’ well-loved shows on YouTube with new episodes every week, and get the latest updates on its official accounts on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and Tiktok.

Continue tuning in to Barangay LS 97.1 Forever! on FM radio every Monday to Sunday or online via live audio stream on www.gmanetwork.com/radio. Catch the Barangay Love Stories Podcast on Spotify and iTunes.