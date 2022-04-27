3 teams represent PH in FIBA 3×3 Asia Pacific Super Quest

Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas 3×3 on Tuesday announced that the 2022 Chooks-to-Go FIBA 3×3 Asia Pacific Super Quest will be reduced into a one-day event on Saturday (April 30) at Ayala Malls Solenad’s Activity Center in Sta. Rosa, Laguna.

Initially, the Super Quest, the second-ever tournament held in the country, was supposed to be a two-day event featuring 12 teams from the Southeast Asian region.

However, Vietnam’s SEA Games Organizing Committee is strictly enforcing a closed bubble setup for the biennial meet. It forced the national 3×3 teams from the region to back out of the tournament.

“We understand the strict health and safety protocols being implemented by the SEA Games Organizing Committee that forced us to re-tinker with the format of the tournament,” said Chooks-to-Go president Ronald Mascariñas. “But with the Manila World Tour Masters also next month, we can’t postpone our tournament.

“That is why we invited new teams that will compete in our tournament and re-structure it with the format used by Dubai during its Super Quest last month,” the sportsman continued.

The Philippines will be represented by three teams – Cebu, Manila and Butuan Chooks.

Defending Asia Pacific Super Quest champion Tokyo Dime of Japan will also fly in. The Japanese are coming off a sixth-place finish in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics where 3×3 basketball made its debut.

Among the teams to watch out for is Zaisan MMC Energy from Ulaanbaatar,

Also fancied is the Tangerang team of Indonesia, which recently won the 2022 ASEAN Basketball League (ABL) 3×3 International Champion’s Cup.

Besides a ticket to the Manila Masters, $10,000 awaits the champion while the second placer will bank $5,000.