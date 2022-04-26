Cebu’s Dynamic Herb shocks champ Stallion-Laguna in Copa Alcantara

By JONAS TERRADO

Dynamic Herb Cebu claimed a breakthrough win after pulling off a stunning 2-0 win over defending champion Stallion-Laguna Monday in the Copa Paulino Alcantara at the PFF National Training Centre in Carmona, Cavite.

Chima Uzoka scored past the half-hour mark off a rebound after missing his own penalty before Roberto Corsame sealed the win with a late goal as Cebu won for the first time in its young history.

Cebu placed fourth in last year’s five-team Copa, but failed to produce a victory in all three matches, including two failed tries against Stallion.

Stallion suffered its first defeat of the competition to remain winless after three matches. The Horsemen came into the match having to settle for a pair of draws against the Azkals Development Team and Mendiola FC 1991.

In the second match, ADT beat Maharlika-Manila, 3-1, to solidify its hold on third spot in the table with seven points in five matches.

Oliver Bias scored the opener in the 23rd before Lance Ocampo made it 2-0 a few moments later.

Kim Sung-Min pulled one back for Maharlika but Dennis Chung struck an insurance goal for ADT to seal the maximum three points.

ADT moved a point behind second place United City and three below leader Kaya-Iloilo, with both teams having a game at hand.