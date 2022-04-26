Abarrientos shines as FEU stuns La Salle; UP secures bonus



By CARLO ANOLIN





Far Eastern University blew a 13-point halftime deficit but held its ground in the fourth behind a rock-solid defense to complete a stunning 67-62 win over first round tormentor La Salle in the UAAP Season 84 Tuesday at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

The Tamaraws, behind the red-hot shooting of RJ Abarrientos, appeared headed to an easy win after taking a 42-29 halftime advantage only to see it disappear when the Archers came through several offensive spurts that gave them a 49-47 lead going into the final 10 minutes.

Abarrientos brought life back to FEU side, combining forces with Xyrus Torres and Patrick Sleat in a telling 9-2 run that shattered a 57-all count.

Ljay Gonzales then sealed the deal for the Tamaraws with two pressure-packed charities as the Morayta-based squad atoned for a field-goal less third quarter.

Meantime, Zavier Lucero and Ricci Rivero joined forces as University of the Philippines downed University of the East, 81-68, to clinch a twice-to-beat advantage.

The Maroons used a strong first half to lead as many as 18 points, 44-26, but the Red Warriors never wavered and fought back with a stronger resolve in the third quarter.

UE managed to cut the deficit down to nine points but the lead was too much to overcome for the Warriors as UP rebuilt another 17-point cushion in the payoff period behind the efforts of Lucero and Rivero.

Abarrientos finished with 21 points highlighted by five triples to help the Tamaraws even their record at 6-6.

The Archers still remained at third with a 7-5 mark.

“At the half, ‘yon ang sinabi ko sa kanila: We have to play 40 minutes of great basketball to beat La Salle,” said FEU coach Olsen Racela. “Medyo we played a bad third quarter. Mainly ano ‘yon, sabi ko nga sa kanila, it was not about the offense but it was about the defense.

“And luckily ‘yong fourth quarter we stepped it up defensively and we executed on offense, getting the much-needed stops and much-needed baskets also,” added the long-time FEU tactician.

Torres contributed 14 points built on four triples and grabbed three rebounds, Sleat added 10 points and four rebounds, while Gonzales chipped in nine points, 10 rebounds, and four assists.

Evan Nelle paced the Archers with 15 points, seven rebounds, and five assists while Justine Baltazar’s double-double performance of 13 points, 16 rebounds, and three assists went into naught.

The scores:

First Game

FEU 67 ˗ Abarrientos 21, Torres 14, Sleat 10, Gonzales 9, Ojuola 4, Sajonia 3, Alforque 2, Tempra 2, Celzo 2, Sandagon 0, Bienes 0.

LA SALLE 62 ˗ Nelle 15, Baltazar 13, Lojera 10, M. Phillips 7, Nwankwo 6, Nonoy 4, Austria 4, Cuajao 3, Manuel 0, B. Phillips 0, Cu 0, Galman 0.

Quarters: 25-15, 42-29, 47-49, 67-62.

Second Game

UP 81 ˗ Lucero 20, Rivero 17, Cansino 8, Tamayo 7, Eusebio 7, Diouf 6, Abadiano 6, Cagulangan 4, Fortea 4, Spencer 2, Calimag 0, Alarcon 0.

UE 68 ˗ Antiporda 15, N. Paranada 13, Escamis 9, K. Paranada 8, Beltran 7, Sawat 4, Pagsanjan 4, J. Cruz 3, Villanueva 3, Lorenzana 2, Abatayo 0, Tulabut 0, Guevarra 0, Pascual 0, P. Cruz 0.

Quarters: 18-8, 44-26, 59-44, 81-68.