‘Raising Mamay’ to touch hearts and lives

This April 25, GMA Entertainment Group brings forth a heartwarming new drama that highlights selfless love, devotion, and the sacrifices one will do for family in “Raising Mamay.”

With multiple acting awards and three decades of experience in the industry, multitalented Kapuso actress and Comedy Queen Ai ai De las Alas headlines this much-awaited series where she will once again showcase her caliber as a top actress in drama. With this, Ai ai admits to being both challenged and excited for the role.

“﻿Bukod sa napakaganda nung istorya, first time kong magigiging bata na nanay sa isang teleserye and siyempre thankful ako kasi blessing ‘to eh dapat hindi tayo tumatanggi sa blessing…Nakakaiyak siya, pero at the same time, matatawa ka rin because of the honesty nung bata, yung inosente ba, sa mga pinagsasasabi niya, doon papasok yung nakakatawa. Oo, heartwarming siya and drama talaga siya pero may nakakatawa ring instances.”

Playing alongside Ai ai as her daughter, Abigail, is StarStruck Season 7 Ultimate Female Survivor and GMA’s newest Afternoon Prime Drama Princess Shayne Sava, who is ready to take on one of her biggest roles ever.

“Sobra po talaga akong blessed and grateful po na sa akin po napunta yung role ni Abigail kasi sobrang ganda po nung story and nung role niya. Nagpapasalamat po talaga ako sa GMA kasi binigyan po nila ako ng opportunity and trust po and naniniwala po sila sa kakayahan ko.”

Abigail and her Mamay Letty, are as close as mothers and daughters can be; but when Letty unravels a secret that her husband kept from her, everything starts to change. Suddenly, she sees Abigail in a new light and can no longer stand being around her. Their situation begins to get even more dire when Letty suffers a traumatic brain injury that leads to her age regression.

Their roles have now been reversed. Abigail takes it upon her to care for her mother, who now has a mental capacity similar to a seven-year-old child.

More family secrets are revealed, the past catches up to them, and suddenly Abigail finds herself questioning where her loyalties must stand.

Joining them in this captivating series is a powerhouse cast of talented actors and actresses.

Valerie Concepcion is Sylvia, a popular celebrity talk show host and the wife of Randy, a handsome and charming businessman portrayed by Gary Estrada.

Antonio Aquitania is Bong, Letty’s husband and a certified ladies’ man. Ina Feleo is Malou, Letty’s irresponsible younger sister; Joyce Ching is Arma, Sylvia’s trusted cousin and road manager.

StarStruck alumnus Abdul Raman is Paolo, a high school repeater who becomes a very important person in Abigail’s life.

Also in the cast are Tart Carlos as Wenda, Letty’s best friend and voice of reason; Raquel Pareño as Berna, Sylvia’s pushy mother; Bryce Eusebio as Christopher, Sylvia and Randy’s only child and a spoiled brat; Ella Cristofani as Kelly, Paolo’s girlfriend who tends to be a bully; Hannah Arguelles as Dwein, Abigail’s dear friend; Lei Angela Ollet as Pam, Kelly’s bestfriend; Orlando Sol as Monching, Bong’s best friend and co-worker.

Raising Mamay is under the supervision of GMA Entertainment Group headed by SVP for Entertainment Group Lilybeth G. Rasonable, VP for Drama Cheryl Ching-Sy, AVP for Drama Ali Nokom-Dedicatoria, Program Manager Edlyn P. Tallada, and Executive Producer Rosie Lyn M. Atienza.

The story’s creative team is composed of Creative Director Aloy Adlawan, Creative Head for Afternoon Prime Richard Cruz, Creative Consultant Denoy Punio, Head Writer Geng Delgado, Episode Writers Anna Aleta Nadela and Loi Argel Nova, Brainstormers Carlo Ventura and Rhoda Marino.

The series is under the helm of esteemed director Don Michael Perez and Associate Director Linnet Zurbano.

Witness Letty and Abigail’s heartwarming journey in Raising Mamay, premiering April 25 right after Prima Donnas on GMA Afternoon Prime.