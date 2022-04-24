Sofia Pablo all set to make a splash in ‘Raya Sirena’

GMA Network and Regal Entertainment continue to bring positive vibes and inspiration this 2022 with the launch of weekly afternoon mini-series ‘Raya Sirena’ beginning April 24.

The heartwarming fantasy series will not only entertain Kapuso viewers but will also encourage people to overcome their personal battles, while realizing the importance of genuine support and love from friends and family.

Raya Sirena is headlined by no other than Sparkle Sweethearts Sofia Pablo as Raya and Allen Ansay as Gavin.

The seven-part mini-series will continue the story of Raya (Sofia) as she returns to Casa Elena resort where she first turned into a mermaid. She has learned a great deal from that experience as she becomes a more loving daughter and a good friend to Gavin (Allen), the son of their resort’s caretaker.

Sofia shares her excitement with the return of Raya Sirena, “May konting pressure kasi grabe yung tiwala na binigay nila sa amin, yung investment nila sa Raya Sirena and I’m really hoping and praying na sana maging successful ito katulad nung unang napanood ng tao ‘yung Raya Sirena sa Regal Studio Presents na one episode lang pero maraming nanood, maraming tumutok and nag-trending ng ilang araw. Sana ganun din yung impact ng Raya Sirena na mini-series.”

Meanwhile, Allen is happy because Kapuso viewers will get to witness the new adventures of their characters in the mini-series, “Happy po kami na yung Raya Sirena ay ginawang mini-series. Alam po natin dati na isang episode lang po ito at minahal din po talaga siya ng viewers natin. Sobrang excited po kami kasi mas pinaganda talaga ‘yung kwento niya, at mas binigyang lalim po.”

Joining Sofia and Allen in the program are Shirley Fuentes as Helga, Raya’s cunning and scheming aunt; Mosang as Nay Matet, the mother of Gavin, and caretaker of the family resort; Gerald Pesigan as Buknoy, one of the funny friends of Gavin; Shecko Apostol as Poknat, the other friend of Gavin who’s also makulit but supportive; Jana Francine Taladro as Thea, the younger daughter of Helga; Ayeesha Cervantes as Chriselle, the eldest daughter of Helga; Reins Mika as Lua, mermaid friend of Ape; Juan Carlos Galano as Bulan, Moon God and guardian of the sea; Elias Point as Otep, cousin of Gavin and Saviour Ramos as Ape, a merman and Raya’s guide in the sea.

GMA First Vice President for Program Management Department Jose Mari Abacan reveals how they decided to produce the seven-part mini-series, “When we did the Regal Studio Presents: Raya Sirena, wakasan talaga siya so we didn’t know na may clamor na sundan siya ng medyo mahaba-haba. So, nung pinag-uusapan namin gagawa ba tayo ng Raya Sirena 2 within Regal Studio Presents? Nag-usap kami ni Roselle, tingnan natin baka pwede natin gawin na seven-part series para hindi nagmamadali. Pag nag work ito, sana araw-araw na.”

COO & Vice President of Regal Entertainment Inc. and Regal Multimedia Inc., Roselle Monteverde, in turn, highlights the secret behind the success of Sofia and Allen’s loveteam, “They look so cute together and iba ‘yung chemistry nila on screen and off screen. Sa tingin ko, hahaba naman talaga ang journey nitong dalawa nating young stars kasi they are very passionate sa career nila, nakikita ko naman yon.”

Director Crisanto Aquino helms this much-awaited series.

“Raya Sirena” starts airing today, April 24, 3:05 pm.