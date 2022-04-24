Ardina triumphs in US golf tilt, pockets P1.5 million

Dottie Ardina fired a bogey-free seven-under-par 65 and captured the Copper Rock Championship in Hurricane, Utah over the weekend.

Starting the round five strokes behind third-round leader Emma Broze, Ardina torched the course with seven birdies to claim the title and the $30,000 (around P1.5 million) cash purse.

The Filipina bet, who had earlier rounds of 73 and 73, finished with a three-round aggregate of 211.

Spain’s Marta Sanz Barrio and Israel’s Laetitia Beck finished two strokes behind Ardina for joint second with 213 totals following third-round scores of 67 and 68.

“I wanted to have fun out there and my goal was 5-under to have a chance. But 7-under is even better,” Ardina, who hit all 14 fairways, said in an interview with epsontour.com.

“There was never that moment because [my playing partner] Anita [Uwadia] was making a lot of birdies too, so I kind of lost track on the back nine. We were both making birdies to stay close with each other. And I did not want to check the leaderboards.”

Jarvee Boonchant (68), Anita Uwadia (68) and Amelia Garvey (71) finished joint fourth with 214.

“I’ve played good golf the last few years and knew I was due. I wasn’t expecting it this week because of the weather, but took advantage of how nice it was today,” Ardina said.