Altas trip Pirates, keep NCAA play-in bid alive

Games Tuesday

(La Salle Green Hills Gym)

12 noon – St. Benilde vs San Beda

3 pm – San Sebastian vs Letran

Perpetual survives Lyceum, stays in pursuit for play-in spot

By reynald magallon

Kim Aurin and Jielo Razon delivered anew and Perpetual Help survived a hard-fighting Lyceum side, 72-69, to keep its pursuit for a play-in spot alive in the NCAA Season 97 Sunday at the La Salle Green Hills Gym in Mandaluyong.

The Altas pounced on the turnover-prone Pirates before Aurin and Razon created the much-needed separation in the end game to move up to a 3-5 record and a tie with the San Sebastian Stags at the sixth spot.

With Lyceum threatening and cutting the lead down to just one after a Renzo Navarro triple near-half court, Perpetual answered with four quick points with Aurin completing a left-handed layup before Razon scored another deuce to restore order and take a 72-67 advantage with 1:31 remaining.

Aurin unleashed 22 points built on three triples which went with five rebounds while Razon provided support with 14 markers and five boards. Cris Pagaran also breached double-digits with 12 points.

First year coach Myk Saguiguit was glad to see his wards deliver the first order of business and give themselves a fighting chance to secure one of the two remaining play-in spots.

Overall, the Pirates committed 30 turnovers which the Altas translated to 24 turnover points. Omar Larupay finished with 17 points to pace Lyceum which slid down to a 2-6 record.

The Pirates were already out of contention for a spot in the play-in as they will still finish outside the Top 6 even if they force a tie due to an inferior quotient.

The Scores:

PERPETUAL 72 ‒ Aurin 22, Razon 14, Pagaran 12, Barcuma 7, Cuevas 5, Martel 4, Egan 4, Movid 3, Boral 1, Abis 0, Omega 0, Sevilla 0.

LYCEUM 69 ‒ Larupay 17, Navarro 9, Guadana 9, Remulla 9, Bravo 8, Valdez 6, Cunanan 4, Umali 4, Guinto 2, Barba 1, Garro 0.

Quarters: 23-22, 41-36, 55-52, 72-69.