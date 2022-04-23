Ryza Cenon makes comeback via thriller ‘Rooftop’

Actress Ryza Cenon is back in harness.

She was gone for a while, having given birth to her first child, but she is now raring to work.

She is to star in “Rooftop,” a new horror-thriller from Viva Films, directed by Yam Laranas.

“Nakakapanibago. May konting adjustment somehow pero, I think nakuha ko rin ‘yung flow eventually, thanks to our director and my co-stars na din,” Ryza shared in an interview.

“Rooftop” is about a group of friends eager to have fun while on summer break.

Ellie (Ryza) and her friends, Lance (Marco Gumabao), Wave (Ella Cruz), Martin (Marco Gallo), Jessica (Rhen Escaño), and Chris (Andrew Muhlach) thought it would be a good idea to organize a party at their campus’ rooftop.

They also invite Paul (Epy Quizon), a fellow student but an outsider from their social group, who is also a part-time janitor at their school.

Trying to keep things exciting at the party, the group decides to play a harmless prank on Paul.

Things go on a downward spiral when Paul falls from the rooftop.

Afraid to face the consequences of their actions, the group decides to cover up the incident and vows to never speak of what happened.

However, things find a way to catch up with them as Paul’s ghost now haunts them.

Will they be able to make peace with their past? Or will they suffer the same fate as Paul?

“Actually exciting siya kasi nga ang daming jum scares,” said Ryza. “Siyempre kilala naman na natin si Direk Yam. Forte naman talaga niya ang horror so, I think magugustuhan ng mga tao ito.”

“Rooftop” screens exclusively in SM Cinemas, starting April 27.