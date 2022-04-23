NCAA shocker: Mapua downs San Beda, 68-54

By Reynald Magallon

Mapua recorded the biggest win in the NCAA Season 97 so far, pulling off a shocking 68-54 victory over San Beda to stay in hunt for an outright Final Four berth Saturday at the La Salle Green Hills Gym in Mandaluyong.

The Cardinals showed better resolve all-game long as Toby Agustin, Warren Bonifacio and Paolo Hernandez played vital roles in taming the Red Lions to improve to a 6-2 record and give themselves a shot at claiming one of the Top 2 seeds in the standings.

Agustin led the attack for Mapua with 15 points while Paolo Hernandez put up a double-double showing of 14 points and 13 rebounds. Bonifacio added 13 points and three blocks.

Mapua head coach Randy Alcanatara was glad to see his players deliver on both ends especially against a potent offensive team like San Beda on their way to their third-straight win after recovering from a two-game slump early in the season.

“Cino-congrats ko yung mga players ko na talagang ginawa nila yung mga assignments nila, yung mga trabaho nila,” said Alcantara. “Of course, San Beda ‘yon eh. Pinaalala ko lang ‘yung mga sinabi nila dati na magta-trabaho sila, magpapakita kila sa offense and defense. Sinabi ko na makipag-compete lang sila nang makipag-compete every possession.

The Cardinals utilized a huge third quarter assault that saw them pull away from a 54-all deadlock and build a 10-point advantage, 60-50, heading to the final frame.

Free throws from Jeric Pido and Brian Lacap triggered the run before Bonifacio scored back-to-back baskets.

Rhayyan Amsali and James Kwekuteye then traded buckets with Bonifacio in the ensuing plays before Pido and Agustin capped that 16-6 outburst to close out the third canto.

The Red Lions tried to mount a comeback at the start of the final frame behind consecutive hits from JV Gallego but were quickly doused by the back-to-back triples from Adrian Nocum to build the biggest lead of the match at 16, 58-44 with 6:33 left in the final frame.

James Kwekuteye paced the Red Lions with 14 points although he struggled against the Mapua defense shooting just 6-of-21 from the field while Ralph Penuela added 13 markers.

The victory has given Mapua a chance to steal the second seed from San Beda but they have to win against Lyceum in their final assignment in the eliminations and hope that the latter also drop one of its final two games against College of St. Benilde and Letran.

The scores:

MAPUA 68 ˗ Agustin 15, Hernandez 14, Bonifacio 13, Pido 8, Nocum 8, Lacap 5, Gamboa 5, Salenga 0, Mercado 0.

SAN BEDA 54 ˗ Kwekuteye 14, Penuela 13, Amsali 6, Andrada 5, Gallego 4, Bahio 3, Sanchez 3, Alfaro 2, Ynot 2, Cuntapay 2, Abuda 0, Villejo 0.

Quarters: 17-14, 31-27, 50-40, 68-54.