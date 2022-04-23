Ginebra’s LA Tenorio saves his best for last

By JONAS TERRADO

LA Tenorio saved his best for last in the PBA Governors’ Cup Finals with a 30-point performance in Game 6 that sealed Barangay Ginebra San Miguel’s latest title victory over Meralco.

The multi-time Finals Most Valuable Player started the game on the right foot and never looked back as he made 13-of-26 shots after a quiet production since the start of the series.

Tenorio averaged 11.2 points on a 31-percent shooting during the previous five games, but there were signs going into Game 6 that he was due for a big performance.

“What happened sa game kanina was they’re really eyeing too much on Justin (Brownlee) and probably Scottie (Thompson) also so I had the opportunity to kahit papaano take charge,” he said.

“Especially sa mga ganitong laro, hindi ka talaga pwedeng magkamali. Sa akin, sa aming mga beterano, inaasahan din naman nila ako, and luckily, shumu-shoot lahat ng mga tira.”

But Tenorio had to also check on his temperament as he was called for a technical foul in the first half after expressing frustration over calls that didn’t go Ginebra’s way.

In the end, Tenorio admitted that it was difficult to see off Meralco.

“Medyo very emotional kasi siyempre sa kagustuhan namin na matapos tong game,” Tenorio said. “Naisip namin nung halftime na hindi talaga ganun kadaling kalaban ang Meralco.

“You know, personally, nag-meditate ako ng kaunti nung halftime, to relax. Huminga ng kaunti, ayun. Ayun, naging okay naman nung second half.”

His 11 fourth quarter points was one of the reasons why Ginebra pulled away to secure the title — his seventh all under coach Tim Cone.