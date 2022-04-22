Renzo dazzles to help Pirates score crucial win over Chiefs

By REYNALD MAGALLON

Renzo Navarro took charge in the final frame as Lyceum picked up a crucial 70-66 victory over Arellano and pumped some life to its play-in hopes in the NCAA Season 97 yesterday at the La Salle Green Hills Gym in Mandaluyong.

Navarro orchestrated the attack in the payoff period, either scoring or assisting in the Pirates’ last 15 points to repulse the Chiefs and spoil a career game from Justin Arana who had 24 rebounds, 17 points and four blocks.

LPU picked up its second win in seven games to force a three-way deadlock at the seventh spot of the standings with Arellano and Perpetual Help. It also moved just a game behind No. 6 teams San Sebastian and Emilio Aguinaldo College which had an identical 3-4 record.

Navarro finished with 10 points and seven assists powered by the two crucial triples he nailed in the waning moments of the game. Enoch Valdez provided an all-game brilliance of 17 points and five rebounds while McLaude Guadana added 12 markers.

With the game tied at 60-all with 2:31 left in the game, Navarro drilled a booming left-wing triple to give the Pirates a three-point advantage. Maui Cruz scored on an and-1 to tie the game before splitting his charities in the next possession to give the Chiefs a precarious one-point cushion 64-63.

Navarro answered back with another trey but Arana retaliated with an undergoal stab to tie the game once more, 66-all with 46 seconds left.

Navarro however scored the biggest basket of the match as he shoved the Pirates back to the driver seat with a tough layup in traffic before icing the game with two more free throws.

Jordan Sta. Ana finished with 14 points to backstop Arana who was visibly frustrated and was even in tears at the end of the game.

It was a hard-earned win for the Pirates however as they sailed through turbulent waters in the first half with the Chiefs using a three-guard lineup to stop their transition attacks.

LYCEUM 70 ˗ Valdez 17, Guadana 12, Navarro 10, Umali 6, Barba 5, Cunanan 5, Guinto 5, Remulla 4, Bravo 4, Larupay 2, Silvarez 0, Garro 0, Jabel 0.

ARELLANO 66 ˗ Arana 17, Sta. Ana 14, Cruz 12, Sablan 10, Oliva 6, Doromal 5, Carandang 2, Talampas 0, Caballero 0, Uri 0.

Quarters: 14-21, 29-39, 48-49, 70-66.