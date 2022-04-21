Yu leads Letran’s blazing finish to frustrate hard-fighting EAC

BY REYNALD MAGALLON

Fran Yu delivered the killer blows late in the payoff period as Letran dodged the upset bid of hard-fighting Emilio Aguinaldo College side, 83-62, in the NCAA Season 97 at the La Salle Green Hills Gym on Wednesday, April 20.

Held to just two points in the first three quarters, Yu suddenly caught fire, draining three triples inside the final three minutes of the game to repel the Generals’ smoldering comeback from a 24-point deficit early in the game.

The nine-point spurt from the Season 95 Finals MVP was part of Letran’s back-breaking 15-0 run to close out the game en route to its sixth straight win in as many games and join rival San Beda atop the standings.

Just like the Red Lions, the Knights also inched closer to a Final Four berth.

They can do so with a victory against the Jose Rizal University Heavy Bombers in their next game.

Yu finished with 11 points on top of five rebounds and four assists while Bren Paraiso and Kurt Reyson shared the scoring honors with 15 points each after combining for seven of the team’s 12 triples.

Rhenz Abando remained solid with 14 points, six boards and two blocks – both against Nat Cosejo, first on the latter’s dunk attempt late in the third and the second to put a stop to the Generals run in the fourth quarter.

Letran played beautiful music on both ends of the floor in the first half to build a commanding 44-25 lead at the break. The Knights continued to put on a clinic against the Generals to stretch the lead to 62-39.

The Generals, however, refused to go down without a fight they embarked on an inspired 18-5 rally in the payoff period to threaten the defending champions, 68-62. A Louie Sangalang layup then triggered the run as Yu nailed his first trey in the next possession.

Jeo Ambohot scored on a pick-and-roll before Yu nailed his last two triples to cap the run.

Cosejo paced the Generals with 13 points while JP Maguliano added 11. Their efforts however went down the drain as they slid down to a 3-4 win-loss record in the standings.

The scores:

LETRAN 83 ˗ Paraiso 15, Reyson 15, Abando 14, Yu 11, Ambohot 9, Mina 9, Sangalang 6, Caralipio 4, Fajarito 0, Olivario 0, Javillonar 0, Lantaya 0, Guarino 0, Tolentino 0, Ariar 0.

EAC 62 ˗ Cosejo 13, Maguliano 11, Robin 10, Liwag 8, Taywan 7, Bunyi 5, Luciano 4, Gurtiza 4, Cadua 0, Fuentes 0, An. Doria 0, Ad. Doria 0, Cosa 0, Umpad 0.

Quarters: 23-12, 44-25, 63-44, 83-62.