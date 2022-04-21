Torres takes spotlight after dagger three lifts FEU past NU

By CARLO ANOLIN

Xyrus Torres drained a triple from the right wing with 2.2 seconds remaining to lift Far Eastern University to a spine-tingling 59-57 win over National University in the UAAP Season 84 Thursday at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

Torres made up for the dismal shooting of Tamaraws backcourt duo of Ljay Gonzales and RJ Abarrientos as the Morayta-based squad heaved a sigh of relief after ending its three-game skid.

In the process, they drew level with the Bulldogs at 4-6.

It was Emmanuel Ojoula who initially paved the way for Torres’ game-winning shot after getting a crucial steal with 20 seconds left off an NU fastbreak play.

Torres was wide open in the same spot but missed his first attempt before Gonzales secured an offensive rebound, enabling him to lure the defense and create space anew for the sophomore sharpshooter.

NU’s John Lloyd Clemente had a chance from beyond the arc but desperately attempted to draw a foul on Torres’ pesky defense off a Shaun Ildefonso inbound pass.

For FEU head coach Olsen Racela, it all boiled down to a simple matter of trust and character.

“Heto ‘yong crucial na game na kailangan naming ipanalo… We really needed this win because NU ‘yong hinahabol namin,” said Racela. “I’m just so proud of the way we played today. We did not give up especially in the second half.”

Torres led all scorers with 16 points highlighted by four triples, Ojuola had another double-double performance of 11 points and 11 rebounds apart from five assists, while Ximone Sandagon chipped in 10 points.

Gonzales was limited to seven points but added eight assists while Abarrientos only had three for the Tamaraws.

Clemente, meanwhile, was the lone Bulldog to register double-digits with 13 points, five rebounds, and four assists.



The scores:

FEU 59 ˗ Torres 16, Ojuola 11, Sandagon 10, Gonzales 7, Tempra 4, Sleat 3, Abarrientos 3, Bienes 2, Alforque 2, Li 1, Celzo 0, Sajonia 0.

NU 57 ˗ Clemente 13, Ildefonso 9, Joson 8, Minerva 6, Malonzo 5, Felicilda 5, Torres 3, Figueroa 2, Gaye 2, Mahinay 2, Manansala 2, Yu 0, Enriquez 0.

Quarters: 14-15, 22-33, 40-49, 59-57.