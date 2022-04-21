Calista gears for ‘Vaxx-To-Normal’ concert

After a successful media launch on March 8, followed by a performance at the first -ever P Pop Convention early April, Calista, the country’s hottest girl group, is now working hard preparing for their “Vaxx To Normal” concert, to be held April 26, at the Araneta Coliseum.

“They train for 12 hours, from 8am to 8pm-workshops, voice lessons, dance training…They’re training double time for the concert,” Manager Tyronne Escalante shares.

Note that they are going to be supported at the concert by some of the industry’s biggest names including Yeng Constantino, Elmo Magalona, AC Bonifacio, Darren Espanto, Andrea Brillantes and Ken San Jose.

At the P Pop Convention, Calista performed their latest single, “Race Car,”and Little Mix’s “Woman Like Me.”

With their high energy, dynamic choreography and electrifying vocals, the group surprised the crowd and excited fans.

Many who watched the event live as with those that saw recorded videos on YouTube praised their major improvement since their last performance.

According to Tyronne, the progress of the girls could be credited to their hard work and dedication.

“Olive, Anne, Laize, Dain, Denize, and Elle poured their heart into their performance. The girls also appreciate the concern and constructive criticism from their fans and P-Pop fans. They continue to remain humble and work hard to earn the admiration of the P-Pop industry and its fans,” he shared.

Tyronne added that the management, with the producer Merlion Events Production, Inc., made significant changes in the coaching line-up that also contributed to the girl’s growth.

“We are now partnering with Douglas Nierras of Power Dance to fast track the improvement of their dance performance.”

Nierras is, of course, one of the best choreographers in the Philippines, a dance legend in his own right who has over 40 years of experience in the industry. He is an award-winning choreographer whose experience with various dance styles has earned him widespread recognition.

Group management also decided to add another choreographer to form Calista’s powerhouse coaching team, Vimi Rivera. Rivera is a World of Dance Manila Director, owner of Groove Central Dance Studio, head choreographer of Legit Status, and ABS-CBN choreographer.

Tyronne further said that Calista is still trained by vocal instructor Imelda Marie ‘Marnie’ Jereza.

Apart from honing their talent, TEAM and Merlion also expressed their gratitude to the rest of Calista’s team that continue to help the girl group shine, including celebrity stylist Myrrh Lao To.