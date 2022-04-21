Anji Salvacion to bring out the ‘feels’ in first solo concert

Anji Salvacion is beaming with elation and gratitude as her “Feels: The Concert” is finally happening on April 30, Saturday.

It is her first solo concert and she hopes to connect with supporters.

“This is really very special and important to me because first of all I’ll be sharing this beautiful moment with my supporters and that’s what I’m really looking forward to as well. I can’t wait to share the bond between a performer and an audience,” Anji shared.

Though tight-lipped about the must-see performances she prepared for her digital concert, the former “Pinoy Big Brother: Kumunity Season 10” celebrity housemate assured that a full-on concert vibe is to be expected as well as lots of relatable “feels.”

During the “Feels The Concert” virtual media conference, Anji also shared her dream of incorporating a part of her hometown Siargao into the show.

“Siargao is where I grew up and doon bumuo ng family ‘yung parents ko. I wanted to bring my whole family sa concert ko and I wanted to sing with them all. I want to share it with them para mas special ‘yung moment,” she said.

Anji recently dropped her first self-written single “Dalampasigan,” which symbolizes her memories of spending time at the beach in Siargao as well as the comfort of spending her childhood with her father.

VIP and regular tickets for the ABS-CBN Events-led “Feels: The Concert” are still available for purchase at KTX.ph, which are priced at P399 and P199 respectively.

The SVIP tickets, which include a behind-the-scenes documentary of the concert aside from access to a Zoom after-party and main concert link, have already sold out.

“Feels: The Concert,” streams live on April 30, 8pm via KTX.ph.