Sparkle makes a splash with launch of ‘Sparkada’

This April, Sparkle makes its biggest splash yet introducing 17 young and fresh faces that’s sure to brighten up your summer!

Aptly named “Sparkada,” each member of Sparkle’s newest barkada was handpicked by renowned Starmaker Mr. M for their colorful backgrounds, not to mention their potential to be the next leading stars in showbiz.

“All the members of the Sparkada have a certain ‘It Factor.’ You don’t know what it is, but it makes them unique, interesting, and attractive. They come from all over the Philippines and of course they are all young, fun, and exciting,” he said.

Mr. M also expressed his confidence in the Sparkada’s star power and trusts that their determination to succeed will help carry them far in their careers.

“Most of the Sparkada already have a strong social media following. They are already celebrities in their own spheres and rights. Sparkle is here to magnify it and make them even bigger stars. They have all been through intense workshops to make sure they are ready for the limelight.”

The boys and girls of Sparkada made their first on-screen appearance on “All-Out Sundays” last April 17 with an explosive number. They also got to show off their individual charms starring in Sparkle’s first ever official summer music video.

The introduction of Sparkada marks Sparkle’s third launch for 2022 showing the talent management group’s drive to stir excitement and spark inspiration in the entertainment industry.

Get to know the 17 stunners and head turners of Sparkada below:

The Girls of Sparkada

Roxie Smith

Age: 22

Height: 5’5”

Roxie Smith is a beauty queen who has won several titles such as Miss Earth 2020. She sparkles as an ambassador for a renowned hair care brand which makes this ballerina, stage actress, and title holder an exciting package altogether.

Cheska Fausto

Age: 21

Height: 5’3”

Cheska Fausto can host, sing, dance, and act, making this Zamboangueña beauty one to watch. Aside from her talent in performing, Cheska has also achieved a modest amount of success as a content creator and influencer all on her own. She dabbles in theater and has competed in beauty pageants as well.

Vanessa Peña

Age: 17

Height: 5’7”

Statuesque Vanessa Peña is a real stunner who caught our eye through her videos on TikTok. Vanessa’s potential as an actress is being honed through guest appearances in Kapuso shows and the primetime series “Widows’ Web.”

Kirsten Gonzales

Age: 18

Height: 5’2”

Kirsten Gonzales stands out thanks to her distinct and angelic face which has graced various commercials for well-known brands. This shorthaired charmer is a good dancer and has recently shown her acting chops via stints in a couple of GMA shows.

Caitlyn Stave

Age: 17

Height: 5’6”

Born and raised in San Francisco, USA, Caitlyn Stave moved back to Bukidnon with her family three years ago where she then became a local pageant favorite shortly after. Aside from her standout looks, this girl also has personality in spades! Now a budding influencer, big brands are starting to notice this new girl on the block.

Dilek Montemayor

Age: 23

Height: 5’5”

Half-Turkish Dilek Montemayor is a familiar face that has starred in TV commercials for numerous brands. This beauty also has the brains to back it up with her degree in Aeronautical Engineering and ability to speak four languages!

Tanya Ramos

Age: 15

Height: 5’6”

We have a future dramatic actress in our sights with up-and-coming showbiz royalty Tanya Ramos thanks to her expressive eyes. Wendell Ramos’ teen daughter has also proven herself to be quite the dancer as evidenced by her videos on TikTok.

Lauren King

Age: 14

Height: 5’5”

Fil-Aussie cutie Lauren King started modeling at the age of three and has also joined “Eat Bulaga’s” Little Miss Philippines. This 8th grader excels both in academics and sports while her workshop output has been warmly praised by Sparkle workshop headteacher Ana Feleo.

The Boys of Sparkada

Saviour Ramos

Age: 22

Height: 5’8”

Saviour Ramos is a promising leading man just like his father, Wendell Ramos, who he takes after with his good looks and fit physique. Aside from the acting chops, Saviour is also blessed with a beautiful singing voice and has already released three singles.

Jeff Moses

Age: 22

Height: 5’8”

Moreno cutie Jeff Moses has amassed quite the following online, especially on TikTok where he uploads dance and song covers that garner plenty of views in no time. Apart from his talents, charming smile, and happy-go-lucky personality, Jeff’s fans also adore him for his well-maintained figure.

Anjay Anson

Age:19

Height: 6’1”

Anjay Anson is definitely the new matinee idol to watch for! This tall head turner, athlete, and model has appeared in a few Kapuso shows and is also part of the primetime series “Widows’ Web” opposite Vanessa Peña.

Michael Sager

Age: 19

Height: 5’11”

If Michael Sager’schinito good looks don’t charm you the first time, then certainly his variety of talents or his gentlemanly manners will. Hailing from Vancouver, Canada, Michael moved back to the Philippines to follow his artista dreams! Did you know, he once appeared as a backup dancer in Disney’s “Descendants?”

Kim Perez

Age: 23

Height: 5’10”

Thanks to the workshops, training, and experience as a commercial model under his belt, Kim Perez is more than ready to take the spotlight. Kim also has wonderful vocals. That paired with his kilowatt smile make for one killer combination.

Vince Maristela

Age: 21

Height: 5’10”

Once a child star who portrayed the younger versions of some of the industry’s well-known actors, Vince Maristela is now all grown up and is ready to step into his own roles. Vince’s boy next door look coupled with his fit bod make him an excellent model and a photographer’s favorite.

RaheelBhyria

Age: 20

Height: 5’10”

Fil-Pakistani RaheelBhyria started modeling in his teens and his love for sports such as boxing, badminton, and basketball helped him achieve his admirable physique. His striking good looks register well on screen and we won’t be surprised to see him hailed as showbiz’ next heartthrob.

Larkin Castor

Age: 20

Height: 5’10”

Larkin Castor is an in demand TVC model, avid golfer, and basketball player. Larkin is also passionate about his music and can play the guitar while singing with ease. His soothing voice and sultry stare can make just about anyone swoon!

Sean Lucas

Age: 18

Height: 5’10”

Sean Lucas possesses a charm, personality, and humor like no other. A graduate of Philippine Science High School and a future industrial engineer, Sean can be funny, brainy, and cute all at the same time. His natural charisma and unique humor will definitely lend itself well to future leading rom-com roles.