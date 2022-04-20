Rates ties Gialon for ICTSI lead after another 68; Avaricio surges ahead

CAVINTI, Laguna ˗ Joenard Rates endured erratic weather conditions to match his opening 68 and catch an equally steady Zanieboy Gialon halfway through the ICTSI Caliraya Springs Championship here yesterday.

Staying out of trouble on a course where dangers practically lurk in every corner, Rates shot a couple of birdies on each side of the Caliraya Springs Golf Club and lifted himself into a share of the lead at 136 and closer to another crack at a Philippine Golf Tour title.

JOENARD RATES

“I’m happy to be in contention going to moving day,” said Rates. “This round is super good. I hit some good drives and avoided troubles.”

Gialon also put in a bogey-free 69 as the duo continued to flash top form on an Arnold Palmer-designed course spruced up to championship condition for its initial hosting of a PGT event.

Dutch Guido Van der Valk scorched the frontside on his way out with a fiery 31 to likewise churn out a four-under card. But he stood four strokes off the joint leaders at 140 in a tie with Clyde Mondilla.

A slew of aces also turned in under-par rounds under erratic weather conditions with former Masters titlist Jerson Balasabas and multi-titled Tony Lascuna pooling 141s after a 68 and 70, respectively.

AVARICIO SURGES AHEAD

Meantime,Chanelle Avaricio surged ahead despite a 74, pouncing on Marvi Monsalve’s frontside meltdown and Chihiro Ikeda’s backside stumble to move closer to completing a back-to-back title romp on the Ladies Philippine Golf Tour.

Not even a three-bogey, one-birdie round in another challenging day could stymie’s Avaricio’s charge to the top of the ICTSI Caliraya Championship at 145 after 36 holes as Monsalve shot herself in the foot with a horrible 85 on a frontside 43 after a lead-grabbing 69 Tuesday and Ikeda blew a three-under card and the lead after 11 holes with a double bogey on the 13th and a bogey on the next for a 73.

But Ikeda lay just a stroke off Avaricio at 146, which Daniella Uy matched with a gutsy 72, setting the stage for a three-way battle for top honors in the P750,000 championship.

Harmie Constantino made a 75 for fourth at 151 but stood six shots off Avaricio, who humbled Princess Superal in sudden death to snare the ICTSI Hallow Ridge crown two weeks ago.