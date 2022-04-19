Everything you need to know about ‘He’s Into Her’ Season Two

“He’s Into Her,” the hit series from iWantTFC, ABS-CBN Entertainment, and Star Cinema, returns after a year, bringing more ‘kilig’ and intrigue to viewers worldwide.

The adaptation of the 2013 novel of the same name by Maxinejiji immediately gained attention in 2021, being the most watched series on iWantTFC and was recognized by several award-giving bodies like the 2021 Asian Academy Creative Awards wherein it won the Best Original Program by Streamer/OTT.

In this latest season, viewers will continue to follow the love story of Maxpein (Belle Mariano) and Deib (Donny Pangilinan) and their friends in Benison High. But before we feel the ‘kilig’ once more, here are some of the things that we can all get excited about as the new season quickly approaches.

New faces

A new season calls for new characters! Watch out for more South Bay cuties – Jaybee (River Joseph), Kurt (Zach Castañeda), and Digz (CJ Salonga). Randall’s (Jeremiah Lisbo) sister Rhumzell (Reich Alim) will also be introduced in the upcoming season.

Meanwhile, find out how M (JC Alcantara), Dom (Shanaia Gomez), and Karlie (Rajo Serrano) will play vital roles in the lives of Max, Deib, Dale (Turs Daza), Michiko (Kaori Oinuma), and the rest of the Bearkada.

BINI member Mikha Lim will also have her acting debut as she plays Elle, Max’s stepsister.

Love triangles

Trouble may be on the horizon for Max and Deib when trust issues cause a rift in their relationship. The plot gets more interesting as Max will find solace in her ex-boyfriend Randall, which will result in Deib getting extremely jealous.

But Max and Deib aren’t the only ones who could potentially face a threat to their romance as lovers Lee (Joao Constancia) and Naih (Criza Taa) might encounter problems as well.

In one of the teasers of the series, a love triangle seems to be brewing within the Bearkada between Lee, Naih, and Ysay (Vivoree Esclito) – which will probably stem from Lee and Ysay’s deep connection.

Next level drama

While people are still clueless about what the new season brings, based on the teasers and trailers, “HIH” season 2 is looking to have more drama involved. In particular, fans saw that Max and Deib’s relationship will encounter bumps and cracks as it seems that Benison’s team captain has some issues with his girlfriend.

As to the reasons for these issues, we still have no leads but it is important to remember that season one left us with a cliffhanger about the shooting incident involving Dale, Deib’s brother, and Max’s uncle, Tito Boyet (Janus del Prado). Aside from that, we also see Deib facing expulsion as his past actions begin to haunt him.

Fresh new soundtrack

If fans fell in love with Max and Deib’s dreamy duet of “Sigurado” in season one, they can expect a new soundtrack for season two that echoes the journey of their relationship called “Kahit Na, Kahit Pa.”

In a recent virtual media conference, head writer Vanessa Valdez got fans excited when she called the track the new “love theme” for Max and Deib.

Although the complete official soundtrack has yet to be released, these songs will surely tug at the heartstrings of viewers with tracks “Best Time” by BGYO, “Did I Let You Go” by Jon Guelas, and more songs by The Nameless Kids and Trisha Denise.

The series will premiere first on iWantTFC on April 20 for iWantTFC premium users outside of the Philippines and all iWantTFC users in the Philippines and Indonesia can watch it for free on April 22, with a new episode dropping every Wednesday for iWantTFC premium users outside the Philippines and every Friday for iWantTFC users in the Philippines and Indonesia.

The series will make its broadcast premiere on April 24 on Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, and A2Z, with a new episode dropping every Sunday.