AJ Raval, Vince Rillon and the consequences of infidelity in ‘Kaliwaan’

It’s understandable for infidelity to trigger jealousy, but should it actually lead to murder?

“Kaliwaan,” a Vivamax original film directed by Daniel Palacio as produced by Brillante Mendoza, tries to answer this question, unveiling the story of Monica and Boogie.

Monica (AJ Raval) is beautiful as she is ambitious.

Despite the love and loyalty of her boyfriend Boogie (Vince Rillon), a security guard, Monica willingly offers her body to Raji (Juami Gutierrez), a big time businessman from an influential clan.

Discovering Monica’s infidelity, Boogie goes berserk, almost killing Raji.

As sole witness to the crime, Monica gives her statement to the police, pointing to Boogie as the culprit.

Boogie seeks the help of his uncle Marlon (Mark Anthony Fernandez), a policeman, for protection even as he tries to win Monica back.

But danger awaits as Raji’s family is now eager to exact vengeance.

Dark and seemingly gory as it seems, Daniel assures us there is more to “Kaliwaan” than sex and violence.

He said, “Through this film, we are hoping to educate our potential audience. For couples not to engage in infidelity, for parents to constantly guide their children, and for people in general not to resort to violence whatever the circumstance.”

“For sure, there are tons of sex scenes in the film but I would like to think that Filipino audiences are mature enough to realize that these are important in telling the story of Monica and Boggie,” he added.

Vince, who was recently named Best Actor at the 19th Asian Film Festival in Rome, Italy for his performance in “Resbak,” is excited with “Kaliwaan.”

“Matindi ito,” he said. “Yung mga mahilig sa aksyon, suspense, tiyak magugustuhan ninyo ito.”

AJ added, “Iba siya sa mga dating ginawa namin for Viva. Yes, may mga sex scenes rin pero mas malalim ang kuwento ng ‘Kaliwaan.’ Mapapaisip ka after mo mapanood.”

When asked if she believes violence the best answer to infidelity, AJ retorted, “Never naging sagot ang violence sa kung ano man, kahit infidelity. May batas tayo para diyan and besides, I think lahat ng bagay napaguusapan ng tahimik at maayos.”

Vince added, “Oo, seloso ako sa tunay na buhay pero hindi ako bayolente. Kung niloko man ako, tatahimik lang ako at hihintayin ko ang tamang oras para mapagusapan ito ng mahinahon.”

“Kaliwaan,” also starring Felix Rocco and Denise Esteban, starts streaming on Vivamax, April 29.