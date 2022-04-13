Nadine Lustre, Diego Loyzaga hobnob with fans in Pampanga

By NEIL RAMOS

Actors Diego Loyzaga and Nadine Lustre were mobbed by fans at SM City Pampanga over the weekend.

The two were there to promote their film “Greed,” currently streaming on Vivamax.

Prior a scheduled meet and greet, we met with both stars and we asked them for their thoughts on the tour, the first for Viva since the onset of the pandemic.

Nadine shared, “Nakaka-miss. Kanina nung papasok ako dito andaming tao so, nakakatuwa. Nakakatuwa makita ulit ang mga supporters and fans, nakaka-miss din kasi talaga kasi parang it’s been awhile since we did this.”

Diego on her part said, “Sobrang nakakataba ng puso how they reacted nung makita ka nila, na parang uy naalala ka pa rin nila so it’s a boost to my confidence.”

As to “Greed,” both aired their hope that people watch it.

“Maganda. It’s different. Ang galing ni Nadine sa film at hindi mo talaga mahuhulaan ‘yung ending,” Diego related.

Nadine added, “It’s a very different genre for me. Panoorin ninyo. Sobrang mawiwindang kayo.”