In-form Robin buries 7 triples as EAC Generals down SSC Stags

By REYNALD MAGALLON

Ralph Robin nailed seven triples, including two inside the final two minutes of the game as Emilio Aguinaldo College slipped past San Sebastian, 63-60, in the NCAA Season 97 yesterday at the La Salle Green Hills Gym.

The Generals overcame a turnover-plagued first half and stayed within striking distance before Robin took charge late and scored his team’s last eight points to pick up their second straight win for a 3-3 record in the standings.

Down by three points, 58-55 with a little two minutes left in the game, Robin stepped up and buried two back-breaking triples, the last one at the 1:11 mark of the final frame to give EAC a 61-58 cushion. He then drained two pressure-packed free throw to ice the game.

Robin who outscored the entire Stags 15-11 in the final frame finished with 27 points on a blistering 7-of-10 shooting from beyond the arc.

He was backstopped by JP Maguliano who had 14 while Nat Cosejo finished with a double-double of 10 points and 14 boards.

Ken Villapando was the lone double-digit scorer for the Stags with 16 followed by Ichie Altamirano who wound up with 9 before an ankle injury cut short his stint.

The Generals fell behind early as the Stags took advantage of their 10 first quarter turnovers to build the first double-digit spread of the game, 22-11 at the end of the opening quarter.

EAC then banked on its zone defense and took care of the ball better in the middle quarters to keep in step with San Sebastian which still held a 49-41 cushion heading into the payoff period.

Robin and Maguliano then connived for the Generals as they unleashed an 11-2 spurt to open the final quarter to take the lead for the first time since the first quarter, 52-51 after a Robin trey.

The scores:

EAC 63 ‒ Robin 27, Maguliano 14, Cosejo 10, Liwag 8, Cadua 2, An. Doria 2, Taywan 0, Ad. Doria 0, Luciano 0, Bunyi 0.

SSC-R 60 ‒ Villapando 16, Altamirano 9, Calma 7, Felebrico 6, Cosari 5, Are 5, Sumoda 4, Calahat 4, Desoyo 0, Abarquez 2, Dela Cruz 0, Loristo 0, Una 0, Shanoda 0.

Quarters: 11-22, 29-30, 41-49, 63-60