Bombers stun Blazers for first NCAA win – thanks to JL Delos Santos

By REYNALD MAGALLON

Jose Rizal University finally barged into the win column in a dramatic fashion, beating College of St. Benilde, 74-68, in the NCAA Season 97 on Tuesday at the La Salle Green Hills Gym.

After a series of heartbreaks, the Bombers played this time with more passion as they steeled themselves in the crunch to nail their first win six games – a victory that enabled the JRU community to heave a sigh of relief.

And they had to thank JL Delos Santos for the win after the stocky guard produced 19 points and 11 rebounds.

Jason Celis provided the much-needed support with 17 points as they ended Benilde’s four-game winning run.

It was a nip-and-tuck affair in the first three quarter with the Blazers holding on to a precarious one-point lead 50-49 heading into the final frame.

Delos Santos and Marwin Dionisio then conspired for a 6-0 spurt to give the Heavy Bombers the lead for good.

Though the Blazers battled back and cut the lead down to just two, 65-63, the Bombers refused to be intimidated and through the timely hits from Dionisio and Evan Agbong they weathered off CSB’s uprising.

Will Gozum paced Benilde with 17 points and 10 rebounds but has to sit out the final quarter due a foot injury.

JRU 74 ‒ Delos Santos 19, Celis 17, Dionisio 9, Agbong 7, Bongay 7, Jungco 6, Arenal 5, Macatangay 4, Estrella 0, G. Gonzales 0.

CSB 68 ‒ Gozum 17, Benson 13, Nayve 12, Corteza 10, Carlos 10, Marcos 3, Lepalam 2, Flores 1, Cullar 0, Sangco 0, Lim 0, Publico 0, Davis 0.

Quarters: 17-14, 33-30, 49-50, 74-68.