Tamayo delivers big as UP downs NU for 7th straight win

CARL TAMAYO







By CARLO ANOLIN







University of the Philippines used a strong fourth quarter surge to turn back National University, 84-76, for its seventh straight win Tuesday in the UAAP Season 84 at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

The Maroons once again leaned on a well-balanced attack to extend their win streak as Carl Tamayo, Zavier Lucero, Ricci Rivero, and Joel Cagulangan joined forces to take full control of the game.

The Maroons also displayed rock-solid defense when they needed it most in thwarting NU’s last-ditch effort to turn the game around.

The Bulldogs slipped to a 4-4 slate.

UP also had key contributions from the bench, but it was Tamayo who made the difference with 21 points on an efficient 8-of-13 shooting powered by two triples.

The 6-foot-7 Tamayo completed a double-double by grabbing 10 rebounds apart from posting three steals.

Rivero posted 16 points and six rebounds, Lucero flirted with a double-double of 16 points and eight rebounds, Cagulangan contributed seven points, eight assists, and three rebounds, and Malick Diouf also added seven points and six rebounds.

Just when NU kept the game within striking distance after burying a three, 68-66, UP unloaded a crippling 10-0 run to escape and take another 12-point lead, 78-66, with less than four minutes left in the final quarter.

John Lloyd Clemente scored 18 points along with three rebounds tom pace the Bulldogs while Reyland Torres and Shaun Ildefonso added 15 and 11 points, respectively.



The scores:

UP 84 ‒ Tamayo 21, Rivero 16, Lucero 16, Cagulangan 7, Diouf 7, Alarcon 5, Webb 5, Fortea 4, Abadiano 3, Spencer 0, Catapusan 0.

NU 76 ‒ Clemente 18, Torres 15, Ildefonso 11, Malonzo 9, Minerva 8, Felicilda 5, Gaye 4, Joson 2, Figueroa 2, Manansala 2, Tibayan 0, Enriquez 0, Mahinay 0.

Quarters: 26-14, 42-35, 62-58, 84-76.