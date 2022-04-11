PH poomsae jins vie in World Championships

The Smart/MVP Sports Foundation National Poomsae Team is set to compete in the 2022 World Taekwondo Poomsae Championships slated April 21-24 in Goyang, South Korea.

After a series of hard training and selection processes, team officials approved the participation of the 16 athletes.

Heading the delegation are coaches Igor Mella, Dustin Jacob Mella and Rani Ann Ortega.

Members of the team are Rodolfo Reyes, Jr., Darius Venerable, Kobe Macario, Rani Ann Ortega, Joaquin Dominic Tuzon, Raphael Enrico Mella, Jeordan Dominguez, Patrick King Perez, Angelica Joyce Laxa, Juvenile Faye Crisostomo, Aidaine Krishia Luxa, Maria Nicole Anne Labayne, Rinna Babanto, Jocel Lyn Ninobla, Janna Dominique Oliva, and Ian Matthew Corton.

The team’s participation is also supported by the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC).