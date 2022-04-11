Ateneans, La Sallians encouraged to wear pink in UAAP game



By CARLO ANOLIN







Expect the Mall of Asia Arena to turn pink as supporters of both Ateneo and La Salle were encouraged to wear pink when their teams – the Eagles of Ateneo and the Archers of La Salle – clash in the UAAP men’s basketball tournament Tuesday.

Game is set at 7 p.m. and supporters of both teams with storied rivalry are expected to come not in their traditional colors – blue for Ateneo and Green for La Salle.

The move was very obvious. It’s a show of support to Vice President Leni Robredo in her presidential bid in next month’s national elections.

No less than Ateneo President Fr. Bobby Yap S.J. and La Salle President Bro. Bernard “Bernie” Oca, FSC, of the season host La Salle urged their students and community to don the color pink.

Tweets from @ateneodemanilau and @DLSUManila posted the same publication material as Twitter users thought of witty chants and cheers down the Twitter thread, with some “Kakampinks” emphasizing that it serves as the true “unity.”

The collaboration, however, did not sit well for some.

During the match between University of the Philippines and Far Eastern University, some spectators had already expressed their support for Robredo by wearing pink shirts and chanting her name in between timeouts.