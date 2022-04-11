Actor Monsour del Rosario added to 1Sambayan Senate slate

Former action star Monsour Del Rosario is currently busy convincing people across the archipelago to vote for him in the coming elections as senator.

He has gained numerous allies along the way.

On Friday, April 8, 1Sambayan officially endorsed his candidacy.

In a statement, 1Sambayan convenor Atty. Howard Calleja said, “Dapat tayo ay magsama-sama at magkaisa para sa ating kinabukasan. Sa darating na eleskyon, wag po natin kalilimutan na meron din po tayong 12 na senador. We have to choose wisely sa mga senador na bibigyan natin ng six years para tulungan si VP Leni. We have to be discerning. Binibigyan po kayo ng 1Sambayan ng magandang alternatibo at kasama po rito pang-11 sa aming listahan, isang taong tunay na nagtatrabaho at nagse-serbisyo sa tao, si Monsour Del Rosario.”

Monsour is happy about it, of course.

He vowed not to fail all those who are supporting his run, sharing how he aims to do his utmost to serve the country if elected senator.

“When I was competing in taekwondo years ago, I was very proud to bear the flag of our country. That still means the same to me today. Just as I fought for the country in sports, I will be as fervent and dedicated in this fight for a seat in the senate not for myself, but for the future of our countrymen,” he said.

He added, “I reiterate my support for our future president Leni Robredo and the Angat Buhay Lahat movement because the Philippines needs a leader that cares for the youth, cares for this country, and cares for the future of our people. We have to choose the right leader. If we don’t choose the right leader, our problems will never be solved and will only worsen. If we don’t choose the right leader, our people will only continue to suffer. Kaya piliin natin ang gobyernong tapat dahil dito aangat ang buhay ng lahat.”

Note that apart from being an actor with a string of hit films, Monsour, an olympian, served the public for 6 years as an outstanding councilor.

More, he was also a congressman of the 1st District of Makati City for 3 years.

Known as the “Father of the Work From Home Law,” he authored/co-authored/sponsored over 292 bills in congress.

Monsour aims to continue his good work in the senate to help the country’s health frontliners, athletes, children with different learning abilities, farmers and fishermen, and other marginalized sectors.