UP star Ricci Rivero, actress Andrea Brillantes now a couple

University of the Philippines forward Ricci Rivero hit two birds with one stone Saturday night.

Rivero made heads turn after asking out actress Andrea Brillantes following the Fighting Maroons’ 83-76 win over the Far Eastern University Tamaraws at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

Just when MOA workers are about to pack things up, the UP swingman grabbed the microphone to make an announcement which wasn’t aired on television but was recorded by fans still at the venue.

A video showing the supposed “proposal” made rounds on social media as an emotional Brillantes said “yes.”

Some spectators, or those who helped on the sweet occasion, brought out two sets of black shirts that read “yes” or “no.”

Brillantes, 19, picked up the “yes” shirt as Rivero,23, thanked her before proceeding to the locker room with a flying kiss.

The newly-announced couple would have to wait further before celebrating as the Maroons are still under a bubble setup with the second round starting Tuesday, April 12 just in time before the Holy Week break.

UP took solo second with a 6-1 record at the end of the first round.