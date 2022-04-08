Julie Anne San Jose to ‘Rise’ in ‘Limitless’ finale

She inspired us to take the first step and “Breathe” in what has become a rather suffocating routine amid the pandemic.

She then encouraged us to face our fears and confront our conflicts so we may move on and “Heal.”

This April 9, Asia’s Limitless Star Julie Anne San Jose is set to show us that we can all “Rise” and embrace our “new self” in the third and final leg of “Limitless, A Musical Trilogy.”

Julie is grateful that through “Limitless,” she is able to share more of herself with the public.

“The feeling is good when you get to share your music and your experiences through your craft,” she said in one of her interviews. “I feel fulfilled, especially when I know that my hard work has paid off. As an artist, I’ve been given an opportunity to use this platform to share my music and experiences like how I got started, how I write songs, and how I relate myself to viewers.”

The first two legs of Limitless earned rave reviews and became trending topics worldwide. Julie’s undeniable talent was complemented by the online concert’s fresh concept and guests which include equally-talented Christian Bautista, Jong Madaliday, Myke Salomon, Jessica Villarubin, and Rayver Cruz.

After her self-discovery in Mindanao and Visayas, Julie’s journey becomes everyone’s voyage as well.

In “Rise,” expect Julie to save the best for last as the talented Kapuso artist takes us to the last leg of this extraordinary musical experience set against the backdrop of beautiful Luzon.

Just like in the past two parts of Limitless, OPM takes the spotlight in “Rise” on top of other cover songs.

The highlight, of course, will be the unveiling of the full version of a song that was first teased in “Heal.”

“Finally, ire-release na namin siya, very excited for everyone to finally hear the full song. I’ve been writing a lot of songs and this song is one of them. It really means a lot to me kasi parang siya ‘yung naging journey ko sa ‘Limitless,’” Julie shared.

The three-part musical experience conceptualized and produced by Synergy – a GMA collaboration – has not only captivated the concert-goers here and abroad, it also earned the nod of an international award-giving body.

A few days shy from its final installment, ‘Limitless’ has been named as a finalist in the prestigious 2022 New York Festivals TV and Film Awards under the Entertainment Special: Variety Special category and is set to raise the Philippine flag as it competes against short-listed entries from other countries.

“The GMA Synergy team and I are happy to produce ‘Limitless: A MusicalTrilogy.’ It makes me more proud to be a Filipino and happy to live, at these challenging times, in the Philippines,” said GMA Regional TV and Synergy First Vice President and Head Oliver Victor Amoroso. “Definitely the Philippines, our culture and traditions, and being Filipinos are worth celebrating for. I am very happy and proud of the synergy between GMA Regional TV and the Entertainment Group. I would like to congratulate Julie as well. Thank you for trusting us with this initiative to showcase Mindanao, Visayas, Luzon–and most especially your immense talent,” he added.

“Limitless is a journey we took together that tested our resolve to reach out to our audiences in a time full of uncertainties. We took the challenges and just kept moving forward, trying the unbeaten path with that single purpose burning in our hearts,” said First Vice President for Business Development Department III Darling De Jesus-Bodegon. “Limitless 3 is not the ultimate destination but the beginning of yet another journey. We have taken the leap and dared to be with our audience face to face but continue to share this experience to more people online hoping that it sparks more hope and confidence in what the future holds,” she further shared.

“Ever since it [the concept] was born, we never really expected that it would be this good,” Julie said. “We only aimed for world-class, high-quality content. I guess it’s like one of the things I’m really proud of, aside from the fact that I’m able to sing my songs and showcase my talents, mas nakikita at na a-appreciate din natin yung ganda ng Pilipinas. I’m also very thankful that GMA Synergy is there and it has given me such an opportunity to also find myself and rediscover things I have to rediscover myself.”

Throughout the three legs, Paolo Valenciano takes the helm of creative direction while Myke Salomon heads the musical direction.

More surprises will be revealed on “Limitless Part 3: Rise” as viewers are in for another breath-taking musical production that concludes Julie’s musical trilogy.

Don’t miss “Limitless Part 3: Rise” streaming online this April 9 and 10.

