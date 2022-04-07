MNL48 returns with ‘No Way Man’

After a year of tough preparations, MNL48 finally returns with its 7th single “No Way Man,” a dance-centric song with a message that mirrors the girl group’s can-do attitude in the midst of challenges.

“No Way Man” is led by center girl MNL48 Abby with Senbatsu members Sheki, Jamie, Ruth, Ella, Jan, Andi, Jem, Yzabel, Princess, Lara, Coleen, Rianna, Lyza, Dana, and Dian. The single has been a long time coming for the girls due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the ensuing restrictions it entailed for big groups.

MNL48 coach Angel referred to the single as “unforgettable” not just because of its difficult choreography but also for what the girls went through while rehearsing for the song.

“We’ve been training for a year for this and it’s really hard for them to catch up because we had to do it online. They’ve experienced a lot of things and the lyrics really speak of everything that we’ve been through,” she said.

Meanwhile, center girl MNL48 Abby gave props to her members and their MNLoves for inspiring her to do her best.

“I witnessed every member gave their very best for a quality comeback. At first I doubted if I could do this but I always kept in mind that I have a good support system in my sisters, co-members, and the MNL48 fans who kept encouraging and believing in me.”

For rank 2 MNL48 Sheki, “No Way Man” truly exhibits their growth as performers. “This single features our talent in a different genre in dancing. Aside from that, it also highlights our vocals and the character of each member. The song has a beautiful meaning, it really reflects our life as MNL48 idols.”

The music video for “No Way Man” is now up on MNL48’s YouTube channel, which shows off the group’s intricate choreography in a rooftop and in fiery and elegant sets with 395,000 views as of writing. MNL48’s last single was 2020’s “River.”

MNLoves, the fanbase of MNL48, can also look forward to the release of a music card with mini photobook and a handshake ticket that will be available soon.

For more updates about MNL48, follow the group’s official Facebook (www.facebook.com/mnl48official), Twitter (@mnl48official), Instagram (@mnl48official), and YouTube (www.youtube.com/MNL48Official).