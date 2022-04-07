Ginebra’s Tolentino, Meralco’s Jose almost trade blows at Big Dome’s hallway

By JONAS TERRADO

The opening salvo of the PBA Governors’ Cup Finals didn’t end without fireworks after Barangay Ginebra San Miguel’s Arvin Tolentino and Meralco’s Raymar Jose got into a heated exchange near the conclusion of their match.

Both Tolentino and the seldom-used Jose traded choice words when play halted with nine seconds left in the Bolts’ 104-91 win Wednesday, April 6 at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

But the commotion didn’t end there as the two players continued their verbal war and almost trade blows at the Big Dome hallway before players and coaches of Meralco and Ginebra played cooler heads.

Tolentino later tried to downplay the incident, saying: “Kilitian lang. Nothing serious.”

“It’s the finals, hindi na pwedeng magbigayan,” Tolentino also told the media.

Tolentino was still being queried by reporters when Jose walked past the Ginebra sophomore, who even tried to tap the Meralco big man.

Jose, however, seems to be in no mood to repay Tolentino’s little gesture.

An eyewitness also said that Tolentino and Jose were still exchanging words as they were heading to their respective cars at the South Gate parking area.

Bolts coach Norman Black felt that the late-game incident was unnecessary, given that the outcome had already been settled by then.

“(It felt) much to do about nothing,” Black said. “I think maybe Raymar deserves a technical foul there, but I don’t understand the commotion, to be quite honest.”