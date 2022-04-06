Valdez, Navarro star for Lyceum’s 1st win

By REYNALD MAGALLON

Enoch Valdez provided the spark as Lyceum outlasted Jose Rizal University, 82-75, in the NCAA Season 97 yesterday at the La Salle Green Hills Gym in Mandaluyong.

The Pirates proved to be the much hungrier team, rallying from a 12-point deficit to prevail over the Heavy Bombers in the battle of the cellar-dwellers.

The win was Lyceum’s first in four games while the Bombers dropped to a 0-4 hole.

Valdez was at the forefront of the attack, providing boundless of energy to finish with a double-double effort of 21 points and 12 rebounds. He was the catalyst of the 9-2 finishing run inside the final five minutes of the game to create the separation.

McLaude Guadana, who missed the potential game-winner in Lyceum’s narrow 70-69 win against Emilio Aguinaldo College last Saturday, bounced back with a career game of 14 points while Remulla added 10 markers and 11 boards.

Renzo Navarro orchestrated the back-breaking rally, issuing crucial assists first on Valdez that allowed the Pirates to retake the lead, 74-73, before finding a cutting Yancy Remulla for a layup in the next play to stretch the lead to three with 2:10 left in the game.

Valdez then scored the final points of the match to put the nail on the coffin against the Heavy Bombers, spoiling a stellar 24-point performance from Jason Celiz after struggling with just six points in their 67-53 loss to the San Beda Red Lions last Sunday.

JL Delos Santos and Marvin Dionisio added 14-points apiece but all went down the drain as JRU fell to 0-4.

The scores:

LPU 82 ‒ Valdez 21, Guadaña 14, Remulla 10, Larupay 9, Cunanan 6, Barba 6, Bravo 6, Guinto 4, Garro 3, Navarro 3, Umali 0.

JRU 75 ‒ Celis 24, Delos Santos 14, Dionisio 14, Agbong 11, Macatangay 5, Gonzales 3, Jungco 2, Arenal 2, Aguilar 0, Bongay 0, Guiab 0.

Quarters: 12-24, 38-40, 61-61, 82-75.