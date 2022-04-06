Subic triathlon returns next month; PH athletes competing

By KRISTEL SATUMBAGA

The Subic International Triathlon (SUBIT) returns after a two-year hiatus with this year’s staging at the Subic Bay Freeport Zone on May 1.

The country’s longest running triathlon event, which is now in its 29th year, will have the national team members as among the confirmed entries along with several known international triathletes.

The event, however, is more significant for PH athletes since they are taking the Subic meet as one of their tune-ups for the Hanoi SEA Games next month in their effort to extend their dominance in the biennial sportsfest.

Members of the PH team are Fer Casares, Kim Remolino, John Chicano, Kim Mangrobang, Raven Alcoseba and Lauren Plaza.

“The SUBIT will be a good tuneup race for our SEAG-bound athletes, especially sa game strategy,” said Triathlon Association President Tom Carrasco.

“SUBIT has been at the forefront of development of Filipino triathletes. I’m proud to say that SUBIT has produced Southeast Asian Games champions and notable Asian Games performers.”

Among the SUBIT products were SEAG winners Chicano, Mangrobang, Nikko Huelgas and Clair Adorna, Youth Olympics qualifier Vicky Deldio, Columbia World Games qualifiers Carlo Pedregosa and Mirasol Abad, Birmingham World Games qualifier Casares, and 2018 Asian Games top 10 finisher Kim Kilgroe.

Partnering with TRAP in SUBIT are SBMA, Philippine Sports Commission and Philippine Olympic Committee with Standard Insurance, Asian Center for Insulation Phil (ACIP), Pocari Sweat, and FINIS.