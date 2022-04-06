Mapua stays perfect, beats SSC

By REYNALD MAGALLON

Mapua pulled off key stops in the final minutes and repulsed San Sebastian’s searing rally for a 65-59 victory in the NCAA Season 97 yesterday at the La Salle Green Hills Gym in Mandaluyong.

The Cardinals showed steady resolve at the height of the Stags comeback from 19-points down to tie Letran Knights and San Beda Red Lions atop the standings with similar 3-0 records.

Warren Bonifacio provided a game-long brilliance of 16 points and 14 rebounds on an efficient 8-of-12 shooting from the field while Brian Lacap provided support with 14 points.

Paolo Hernandez, who finished with 12 points also played big for Mapua as he delivered the clutch triple with 1:39 left to rebuild a seven-point cushion, 62-55, after San Sebastian cut the lead down to just four following a 12-6 start in the final frame.

Banking on their no-quit mentality, the Stags still threatened behind the efforts of Rommel Calahat and Ken Villapando but a huge steal from Bonifacio with 18 seconds left slammed the door on any comeback hopes from San Sebastian.

First Game

MAPUA 65 – Bonifacio 16, Lacap 14, Hernandez 12, Nocum 8, Mercado 6, Pido 4, Garcia 2, Agustin 2, Milan 1, Sual 0.

SSC-R 59 – Calma 10, Altamirano 10, Calahat 8, Villapando 8, sumoda 6, Dela Cruz 6, Cosari 6, Are 2, Shanoda 2, Felebrico 1, Una 0, Desoyo 0, Loristo 0, Abarquez 0, Gabat 0.

Quarters 7-12, 29-23, 53-41, 65-59.