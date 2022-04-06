GMA Network to air Star Cinema movies

GMA Network once again charts new grounds for Philippine entertainment, solidifying its place as a one-stop shop for major film studios including Regal Entertainment, Inc., Viva Films, OctoArts Films, and now, Star Cinema.

Earlier today, April 5, the Network hosted a historic contract signing with ABS-CBN to license some of Star Cinema’s most popular and well-loved movies.

Present during the virtual event were GMA Network President and Chief Operating Officer Gilberto R. Duavit, Jr.; Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Felipe S. Yalong; GMA Network Films, Inc. President and Programming Consultant to the Chairman and CEO Atty. Annette Gozon-Valdes; First Vice President for Program Management Department Jose Mari R. Abacan; Vice President for Corporate Affairs and Communications Angel Javier-Cruz; Assistant Vice President For Program Management Department Mitzi Garcia; and Assistant Vice President for Corporate Communications Jojo Aquio.

(Top row from left) GMA Network’s Gilberto R. Duavit, Jr., Felipe S. Yalong,

Atty. Annette Gozon-Valdes, and Jose Mari R. Abacan; (Bottom row from

left) ABS-CBN’s Mark Lopez, Carlo L. Katigbak, Cory V. Vidanes, Ricardo B.

Tan, Jr., and Olivia Lamasan.

In attendance from ABS-CBN were Chairman Mark Lopez; President and Chief Executive Officer Carlo L. Katigbak; Chief Operating Officer for Broadcast Cory V. Vidanes; Group Chief Financial Officer Ricardo B. Tan, Jr.; Managing Director of ABS-CBN Films Productions Olivia Lamasan; Head of International Sales and Distribution Pia B. Laurel; Vice President of Corporate Communications Kane Errol C. Choa; PR Director Christelle Belmonte; and PR Manager Tonichi Tataro.

Duavit believes that the partnership is mutually beneficial for both companies, “To us, we are very pleased because the significance of our partnership today ushers in the possibility of a far broader set of conversations, potential partnerships and cooperation that will have the benefit not only mutually to GMA and ABS-CBN but as importantly, if not perhaps more importantly, to the benefit of the public we both serve – the Filipino viewer. Looking forward, since we have as they say, broken the ice, there is great optimism that these conversations will start and continue, and we look forward to the possibility of this type of an opportunity again moving forward.”

Abacan, meanwhile, shares his excitement for this collaboration, “Sa tagal ko pong nagpo-programming ng network at sa pagbili ng pelikula, tuwang-tuwa po ako na after having a lot of relationships with other majors ay madadagdagan na naman po tayo ng isang grupo na tinitingala ko magmula pa nung una. Maraming salamat, Star Cinema at ABS-CBN. And I am inviting everyone to witness this momentous affair.”

Katigbak, on the other hand, says that he is hoping to bring Star Cinema movies to more viewers through this partnership. “Every storyteller’s dream is to have as many people as possible experience their creations. Now, because of the kindness of our friends at GMA, we have the special opportunity to bring our Kapamilya stories to a new audience. We hope the Kapusos find joy and inspiration in viewing our Star Cinema movies and we also look forward to a new era of friendship and cooperation within our small industry. Maraming salamat, Chairman Gozon, Jimmy, Annette, Philip, Joey, Joel, and all our other friends at GMA who have made this partnership happen. Maraming maraming salamat po.”

Some of the notable movies that will air on GMA-7 include ‘Alone/Together,’ ‘How to Be Yours,’ ‘Till My Heartaches End,’ ‘Ang Babae sa Septic Tank,’ ‘Ang Cute ng Ina Mo!,’ ‘It Takes a Man and a Woman,’ ‘Just The Way You Are,’ ‘Fantastica,’ ‘Can We Still Be Friends?,’ ‘Finally Found Someone,’ ‘No Other Woman,’ ‘Won’t Last A Day Without You,’ ‘Must Be…Love,’ ‘The Panti Sisters,’ ‘Isa Pa With Feelings,’ ‘James & Pat & Dave,’ ‘Kay Tagal Kang Hinintay,’ ‘Feng Shui,’ ‘Suddenly It’s Magic,’ and ‘I Love You, Hater.’