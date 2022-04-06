Elisse Joson, McCoy de Leon to touch hearts in ‘Habangbuhay’

A girl in a constant battle for her life is asking a boy to fight for their love.

But the boy is also fighting his own battles.

This is the premise of real life couple McCoy de Leon and Elisse Joson’s new film “Habangbuhay,” a Vivamax original movie streaming on April 20 on Vivamax Plus.

Elisse Joson plays the role of Bea in the film. She is diagnosed with Common Variable Immune Deficiency (CVID). This means her body has low levels of protective antibodies making her highly susceptible to various infections.

Because of this, Bea does not have the luxury to go places. Her overprotective mother Lily (Yayo Aguila) just wants to keep her safe at home.

In spite of this, Bea maintains a cheerful disposition. She enjoys being in her own world filled with music, dreams, and imagination. She does live streaming to interact with other people. So, all things considered, Bea is doing good.

McCoy de Leon is JR, the family’s houseboy. Years ago, Bea’s nanny took him home after finding him roaming the streets in tears. JR grew up taking life too seriously, even calling himself a “sad boy.” But as he learns to loosen up, Bea greatly enjoys his company. She’s proud to say that he’s the one who truly makes her feel alive.

But suddenly, this man whom Bea considers her “safe space” seems to be creating a gap between them. What will become of his promise that they’ll be together for a lifetime?

“Habangbuhay” is directed by Real Florido, winner of Best Director at the London Film Awards, and Best Feature Film at the Canada International Film Festival for the movie “1st Ko Si 3rd.” The same movie also won Gender Sensitivity Award at the QCinema International Film Festival.

This is McCoy and Elisse’s first movie together since 2019 when they starred in “Sakaling Maging Tayo.”

Since last year, McCoy has been visible on Vivamax. He was seen in the comedy series “Puto” and the musical film “Yorme – The Isko Moreno Domagoso Story.”

It was also in the latter part of 2021 that McCoy and Elisse revealed that they already have a baby daughter.

The news was received positively and fans made #McLisse a trending topic.

