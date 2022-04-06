Cariaso ready to lead Converge to greater heights

Commissioner Willie Marcial, Converge co-founder and President Grace Uy and Converge co-founder and CEO Dennis Uy

By JONAS TERRADO

Coach Jeffrey Cariaso is looking forward to new challenges now that he’ll call the shots for the Converge FiberXers.

Cariaso was among the many former members of the Alaska franchise that were absorbed by the PBA’s newest team, which has set high standards ahead of its maiden foray into big league basketball.

“I’m just excited,” Cariaso said after the team launch held Tuesday, April 5 at EDSA Shangri-La in Mandaluyong City. “Excited for the challenge, excited for the new opportunity.

Management led by FiberXers owner Dennis Anthony Uy and team governor Chito Salud has vowed its full backing of the team in a bid to be competitive once Converge enters the PBA hardcourt starting with the 47th season in June.

That commitment was something pleasing to the ears as far as Cariaso is concerned.

“Those are things you need to hear,” Cariaso said. “They’re just telling us the truth, they’re just telling us things that we already know. But it’s different when it’s kinda said to you straight up.

“So holding us accountable is really part of the job. Our part is to train the best we can, form the best team that we can, and then, be competitive. We’re the same way.

“We never wanna be joining just to join. We’ve always tried to give the best team that we can, every game and every conference, every year. So in that aspect, that doesn’t change.

“But with their excitement and their passion and their support, I think we could assume that our team will be better, stronger, and hopefully the results will follow,” he added.

Converge’s purchase of the Alaska franchise was approved by the PBA a few weeks ago, with Cariaso, his coaching staff plus a few players that included Jeron Teng among those who made the transfer.

Cariaso admitted that the transition has been emotionally-filled, with Alaska’s 36-year run in the PBA ending with a quarterfinal loss to NLEX and the approved purchase by Converge in the days that followed.

“The transition has been, honestly, para siyang roller-coaster,” said Cariaso. “Because you know, we discussed an ending of a dynasty. We tried to do our best and tried to end it with a bang. Obviously it didn’t end the way we wanted.

“But then comes this new group who purchased the franchise, who are just as excited, just as passionate. Ito yung importante — they carry the same values that Alaska did during that time, when they were here. And so I’m excited for them. I’m excited to start this journey off with them.”