Petro Gazz ready vs fancied Creamline in PVL Open Finals

By KRISTEL SATUMBAGA

Expect long and intense matches when fancied teams Creamline and Petro Gazz clash in Game 1 of their best-of-three championship duel in the Premier Volleyball League Open Conference Wednesday at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

Match is at 6 p.m. with both teams aching to win the opener knowing how important it is in a short series.

In advancing to the finals, Creamline swept sister team Choco Mucho in their best-of-three semis affair while Petro Gazz had to dig deep in ousting Cignal in a do-or-die match just last Monday, 25-21, 28-26, 15-25, 25-21.

Petro Gazz coach Jerry Yee vowed they’re ready despite the challenges.

“We will prepare hard, we will try our best,” he said, noting that they had been doing so from the start after not having enough time to prepare for the conference.

Veteran setter Chie Saet, who was the heart and soul of the team, said their thirst for the title fuels their drive.

“Uhaw kami sa panalo kaya ipapagpatuloy lang namin yung nasimulan namin,” said Saet, whose team rose from a Game 1 semifinal deficit before toppling Cignal.

Yee said they are the underdogs in this matchup, having lost to Creamline in their group stage meeting, 25-23, 23-25, 25-19, 24-25, 15-10, last March 23.

“Creamline is intact, strong and has the chemistry,” said Yee, citing their rival’s awesome firepower anchored on Tots Carlos, Alyssa Valdez and Jema Galanza.

“If (setter) Jia (De Guzman) gets active in the middle, ‘masakit sa ulo.’”

But the Angels are likewise well motivated with Myla Pablo, Grethcel Soltones, Aiza Pontillas, Remy Palma and MJ Phillips out to make a statement.

It would be the third title faceoff for the two teams. The Angels surprised the Cool Smashers to score a PVL breakthrough in the 2019 Reinforced Conference but Creamline quickly got back at the Petro Gazz in the next conference to win the Open crown.